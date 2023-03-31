Eupen vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2023

Anderlecht visit Kehrwegstadion on Sunday to face Eupen in the Belgian Pro League as they look to continue from where they left off two weeks ago.

The Purple and Whites went into the international break on the back of consecutive 2-0 wins over Cercle Brugge and Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

This saw them climb up to eighth position in the league table with 42 points from 30 games and back in contention for the league playoffs.

However, interspersed between those victories was a shock 1-0 defeat of Villarreal in the Europa Conference League.

Following a 1-1 draw in Anderlecht, the Belgian side upset the La Liga giants at the Madrigal through a 73rd-minute strike from Islam Slimani and progressed to the quarter-finals where they were drawn to face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Eupen are hovering dangerously above the relegation zone with 27 points, just three clear of 16th-placed Oostende. They haven't won a league game in their last five outings.

The Pandas went into the international break on the back of a 3-0 loss to table-toppers Genk, their 17th top-flight defeat of the season in 30 games.

Eupen vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 18 clashes between the sides, Anderlecht have won 10 times and lost just twice.

Anderlecht have won their last three encounters with Eupen after drawing in their previous two and scored 11 times during this run.

Eupen last beat Anderlecht in January 2021 (2-0).

Having won their last two league games, Anderlecht are looking to win their third in a row for the first time this season.

Anderlecht have kept a clean sheet in their last three games in all competitions, including their last two league matches.

Anderlecht's Islam Slimani has scored a goal in their last three games in all competitions, netting a total of four goals.

Eupen have won just one of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Eupen vs Anderlecht Prediction

Eupen have a terrible recent record against rivals Anderlecht, but they are also on a poor run of form right now.

Anderlecht, following back-to-back wins, will be brimming with confidence again and they'll be determined to secure their third top-flight victory on the bounce.

Prediction: Eupen 1-2 Anderlecht

Eupen vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

