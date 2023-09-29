Eupen vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Eupen welcome Anderlecht to the Kehrwegstadion for a Jupiler League matchday nine fixture on Sunday (September 30).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at 10-man Gent last weekend. Eupen went ahead through Milos Pantovic and had a further boost when Gift Orban was sent off for Genk. However, second-half strikes from Sven Kums and Tarik Tissoudali saw the Buffaloes turn the game around.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, shared the soils in a 1-1 home draw with Club Brugge. They went ahead through Kasper Dolberg's 40th-minute goal, but Andreas Skov Olsen levelled the game for Brugge in the 64th minute.

The draw left the Purple and White in fourth spot, having garnered 15 points from eight games. Eupen, meanwhile, sit in 11th place with 10 points to show for their efforts after eight outings.

Eupen vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht have 11 wins and six draws from their last 19 games against Eupen

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw Anderlecht claim a 1-0 away win.

Five of their last meetings have had goals at both ends.

Anderlecht are on a seven-game unbeaten streak in the league, drawing the last three.

Five of Eupen's last six league games have produced at least three goals, with four games witnessing goals at both ends.

Anderlecht's last five games have seen both teams score.

Four of Eupen's last five games have produced more goals in the second half than the first.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in six games with Eupen, winning the last four.

Eupen vs Anderlecht Prediction

Anderlecht have hit a snag in recent weeks. Their run of three successive draws has seen other teams catch up and pass them in the standings. Brian Riemer's side have the advantage of not playing European football, unlike the teams directly around them, so they should ostensibly take advantage of that.

Eupen, meanwhile, are underdogs on paper and have lost their last three games on. They have also lost their last four games against Anderlech, though. Considering the same, expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Eupen 1-2 Anderlecht

Eupen vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half