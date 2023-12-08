Eupen vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023

Eupen and Genk battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 17 fixture on Sunday (December 10).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Kortrijk at the same venue last weekend. Victor Palsson gave them the lead in the 68th minute, while Tom Vandenberghe scored a last-gasp equaliser in the third minute of added time.

Genk, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at Oostende in the Belgian Cup Round of 16. Thomas Basila and Anouar Ait El Hadj scored within four second-half minutes to force extra time. Robbie D'Haese and Luis Hartwig scored late to help Oostende progress to the quarterfinal.

The Blauw-Wit now turn their focus back to the league, where they shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Gent. The stalemate left them in seventh spot, having garnered 25 points from 16 games. Eupen, meanwhile, are 13th with 15 points to show for their efforts after 16 outings.

Eupen vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides. Genk lead 12-4.

Their most recent meeting in August saw Eupen claimed a shock 1-0 away win on matchday two.

Eupen are on a five-game winless streak across competitions, losing thrice.

Six of Genk's last seven games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Genk have won one of their last seven games across competitions, losing four.

Five of Genk's last six games, including the last four, have been level at the break.

Eupen vs Genk Prediction

Eupen are winless in four league games, with a late equaliser denying them victory against Kortrijk last time out. Florian Kohfeldt's side will dust themselves up to go again and will be buoyed by their win over Genk earlier in the season.

The visitors are not having the season they envisaged at the start of the term. They are on the cusp of elimination in the Conference League and are also several paces off the title race.

However, expect them to do just enough to leave with all three points in a narrow win.

Prediction: Eupen 1-2 Genk

Eupen vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half