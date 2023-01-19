Eupen vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20, 2023 

Eupen and Genk will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 22 fixture on Friday (January 20).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Leuven on Tuesday. Dagur Thorsteinsson put Leuven ahead in the 28th minute but Smail Prevljak drew Eupen level in the second minute of injury time from the spot.

Genk, meanwhile, narrowly edged out Westlero in a five-goal thriller away from home. Ouattara Mohammed and Joseph Painstil gave them a two-goal lead at the break but Maxim de Cuyper and Thomas Van den Keybus levelled matters in two minutes. Daniel Munoz scored what proved to be the match-winner 20 minutes into the second half.

The victory helped Genk move nine points clear at the summit of the table, having garnered 55 points from 21 games. Eupen, meanwhile, sit just outside the relegation zone in 15th spot, one point above the dotted line.

Eupen vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have 12 wins fom their last 17 games against Eupen. Three games ended in a share of the spoils, while Eupen have been victorious twice.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Genk claim a 4-2 home win.

Six of their last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Eupen have the second-worst away record in the league this term, while Genk have been the most effective side on their travels.

Genk have scored at least twice in their last seven meetings with Eupen.

Eupen vs Genk Prediction

Genk have been the most consistent side in the league this season and are on course for a fifth league crown. Eupen, meanwhile, have different priorities, with the Liege outfit looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

Genk are the favourites and their strong away record, coupled with Eupen's poor home form, could give them an extra boost. The visitors should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Eupen 1-3 Genk

Eupen vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Genk to score 2+ goals

