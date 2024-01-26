Eupen vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Eupen and Royal Antwerp will square off in a Jupiler League matchday 22 clash on Sunday (January 28th).

The home side will be aiming to build on their 1-0 away victory over RWDM in midweek. Renaud Emond's 57th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Royal Antwerp, meanwhile, held on for a narrow 3-2 comeback win over Leuven away from home in the Belgian cup quarter-final. Youssef Mazin put the hosts ahead in only the second minute but Vincent Janssen quickly turned the game around with a 10-minute brace, with the first goal coming in the eighth minute.

Zeno Van Den Bosch added a third for the visitors in the 54th minute while Mathieu Maertens reduced the deficit for Leuven in the 79th minute.

Antwerp occupy sixth spot in the table with 35 points to show for their efforts in 21 games. Eupen are 14th with 18 points to their name.

Eupen vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Antwerp have 22 wins and nine draws from the last 38 head-to-head games while Eupen have seven wins to their name.

Antwerp are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games, winning each of the last six on the bounce.

Eupen's victory over RWDM ended their nine-game winless streak across competitions (seven defeats).

Seven of Royal Antwerp's last eight games across competitions, including each of the last four have produced over 2.5 goals.

Eupen have the joint-worst home record in the league, having accrued just eight points from 10 games in front of their fans (level with Kortrijk).

Eupen vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Eupen are facing relegation troubles and need to start racking up points to climb up the table. The Pandas have gotten off to a good start in this regard, kicking off the new year with a win in their first game (their first league win since October 2023).

Royal Antwerp have not had the best title defense but will be aiming to win a third successive game across competitions for only the second time this season.

We are tipping Mark van Bommel's side to claim all three points with a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Eupen 1-3 Royal Antwerp

Eupen vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Royal Antwerp to score over 1.5 goals