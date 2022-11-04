Eupen vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022

Eupen will host Standard Liege at the Kehrweg Stadium in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday (November 5).

Eupen narrowly escaped relegation last season, finishing 15th, but are in the same situation this term. They are third from the basement — 16th out of 18 teams — recording four wins and 11 defeats from 15 outings.

After two straight defeats, Eupen got back to winning ways but followed up with two more losses — including a 4-2 loss at Anderlecht last week. Although they are yet to win the top flight, their objective is quite clear — avoiding the drop. Manager Mario Kohnen believes they can stop the bleeding at home against Liege.

Standard, meanwhile, have been impressive, winning nine of their 15 games and are 15th in the standings with 28 points. However, Les Rouches trail leaders Genk (40) by 12 points, so they need to up their game to make up ground.

Standard will fancy their chances this weekend, coming off a 3-0 win at Zulte Waregem last week. The ten-time league winners haven't won the Jupiler League since 2008-09. They will look to beat Eupen this weekend to inch closer into title-winning reckoning.

Eupen vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eupen have lost four of their last five clashes with Standard, with one of the games ending in a draw.

Eupen have lost four of their last five home game, winning one, scoring five goals and conceding nine.

Standard have prevailed in four of their last five games a thet Kehrweg Stadium, with Eupen winning once.

Standard have lost once in their last five away games, winning four times.

Eupen have lost four of their last five games, winning once, while Standard have won four times, losing once.

Form Guide – Eupen – L-L-W-L-L, Standard – W-W-L-W-W.

Eupen vs Standard Liege Prediction

Eupen's Ivorian winger Konan N’Dri has scored four goals, attracting interest from top European clubs. He will look to prove his worth once again.

Centre-forward Renaud Emond has been sidelined with a knee injury. Four-goal Denis Dragus could do the job in his absence. However, Standard are expected to win this one.

Prediction: Eupen 1-2 Standard Liege

Eupen vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Standard

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Standard to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Standard Liege to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes