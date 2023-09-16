Eupen vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2023 

Eupen and Standard Liege battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday seven fixture on Sunday (September 17).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at KV Mechelen before the international break. Lion Lauberbach's 80th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Standard, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against RWDM. First-half goals from Makhtar Gueye and Wilfried Kanga saw the two sides cancel each other out.

The draw left Les Rouches in 14th spot, having garnered just three points from six games. Eupen, meanwhile, are eighth with 10 points to show for their efforts after six outings.

Eupen vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 19th meeting between the two sides. Standard lead 8-3.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 when Standard claimed a 3-1 home win.

Standard are winless in 13 league games since April.

Eupen's three home league games this season have produced at least four goals.

Standard's six league games this term have produced less than three goals.

Four of Eupen's six league games this season, including the last three, have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Eupen vs Standard Liege Prediction

Standard ended last season poorly and brought forward their lethargic form into the new campaign.

Carl Hoefkens was brought in to help steady the ship at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne, but the 44-year-old has struggled in this first few months. He's already under immense pressure to turn the tide around.

Eupen were victorious in their most recent clash with Standard at home and will fancy their chances of repeating the feat, with their opponents being there for the taking.

Standard's games have played a specific set of results. They have lost three games 1-0 and drawn the other three 1-1. Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Eupen 1-1 Standard

Eupen vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half