Euro 2020: 3 La Liga Players who have benefitted the most from the tournament’s rescheduling

The Euro 2020 group stage is now officially complete. Across the 36 matches, there have already been multiple players who have created a lasting impression on the fans. Some of these individuals may not have played a prominent role if not for the COVID-19-induced rescheduling. Instead, they have made more fancied opponents look dumbfounded and provided the spark when their teams have needed it most at Euro 2020.

When the various squad lists were released for the tournament, it was revealed that only 42 players traveled to Euro 2020 from La Liga. This was in stark comparison to 118 from the Premier League, which was the highest among the top five European leagues. The Spanish top-flight, regardless of the number, sent some talented individuals to represent their countries. Some of these players have been excellent so far at Euro 2020 and will look to guide their teams deep into the knockouts as well.

In that vein, we look at three players from La Liga who have possibly benefitted the most from Euro 2020 taking place this summer instead of the last:

#3 Yannick Carrasco (Belgium)

Yannick Carrasco in action for Atletico Madrid during the 2020-21 season

Carrasco is yet another bludgeoning talent in this generational Belgium side. The winger revitalized his European club career only at the start of 2020 when he re-joined Atletico Madrid. Carrasco is likely to have made the Belgium squad for Euro 2020 last year as well, but he clearly holds more prominence for Roberto Martinez’s men this year.

The 27-year-old won the Spanish top flight with Atletico in the 2020/21 season, playing a starring role in Diego Simeone's side. His crowning moment came early in the season when he scored the only goal against Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano. But Carrasco was incredibly consistent for Diego Simeone’s men otherwise as well, a trait that he seldom displayed previously.

The Belgian largely played in a deeper role on the left ahead of a back three. Carrasco’s stats in the 2020-21 season were outstanding. He registered seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions. A deeper look at his attacking stats show that he averaged 1.82 key passes (passes that led to a shot) and 1.73 final-third passes (excluding set-pieces) per 90 minutes in the league. This put him in the 98th and 90th percentile in comparison to his positional peers, which is fantastic given Carrasco’s relative inexperience in the position.

He was key defensively for Atletico as well. Given the low-block tactic that Simeone employs, you would think Carrasco’s figures wouldn’t make for great reading in higher areas of the pitch. However, the Belgian provided an extra edge to his club by leading an extensive press in the final third. Carrasco averaged 0.29 tackles and 4.50 pressures (number of times pressure is applied on an opposing player who is receiving, carrying or releasing the ball) in the final third per 90.

There are clearly multiple dimensions to Carrasco’s game now and he could prove crucial for Belgium in the Euro 2020 knockout stages.

