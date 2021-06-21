Euro 2020: 5 experienced stars who are rolling back the years at the tournament

With UEFA Euro 2020 kicking off on June 11th, we are now anxiously close to the end of the group stages. The business end of the tournament is within reaching distance, and all the teams will be battling it out to secure promotion into the knockouts.

Several players have impressed audiences with their skills already, and we are blessed to see some of the UEFA Euro veterans in action at the tournament. On that note, let's take a look at five experienced stars who are rolling back the years at Euro 2020.

#5. Goran Pandev - North Macedonia

Goran Pandev for North Macedonia at UEFA Euro 2020

A well known name in his heyday, Goran Pandev has enjoyed a magnificent career so far.

Famed for his time with Internazionale, the Macedonian won the UEFA Champions League in 2010. He has also won the Serie A title as well as the League Cup. Pandev is widely regarded as the greatest Macedonian forward of all time and was instrumental in his country's qualification for Euro 2020. The 37 year old scored the deciding goal against Georgia in the qualifiers, securing North Macedonia a place at the tournament.

Having made his international debut almost 20 years ago, Pandev has a mammoth 121 caps for Macedonia. The talismanic striker has scored 38 goals, including one against Austria in the group stage.

With Pandev announcing his retirement after Euro 2020, the fact that he scored their first ever goal at the Euros will truly be a fitting finale.

#4. Gareth Bale - Wales

Gareth Bale during a practice session with Wales at Euro 2020

Very few footballers can match the career Gareth Bale has had.

Born in Wales, the 31 year old has had an illustrious career across England and Spain. Breaking through with Spurs, the left-footer built a reputation of being rapidly fast and remarkably clinical.

Having spent six years with Spurs, Bale moved to Real Madrid in 2013 for a reported £85 million, a world transfer record at the time. Since joining, Bale has won two La Liga titles and a ridiculous four UEFA Champions League titles, making him one of a select few to achieve that feat.

On the international scene, Bale made his debut for The Dragons in 2006. He has made 95 appearances for Wales and bagged 33 goals in the process. Bale was part of Wales' brilliant run at Euro 2016, where they lost to eventual winners Portugal in the semifinals.

Captain of Wales at Euro 2020, Bale has already led his side to a second-placed finish in Group A. With the knockout stages in sight, Wales fans worldwide will be hoping Bale delivers in the Round of 16.

