Euro 2020: 5 hidden gems from the tournament

This summer's Euro 2020 Championships turned out to be one of the most entertaining, enthralling, and dramatic international tournaments in recent history.

The postponement of the competition by a year added to the excitement, and the return of fans to the stadiums gave the players, fans, and pundits a sense of return to normalcy.

The European Championships often produce a number of shock results and upsets but above all it presents itself as the perfect stage for players to showcase their abilities to prospective suitors at an international tournament.

Over the years, a number of European clubs have used the European Championships as a platform to scout players, and in particular young sensations who have the potential to develop into top-quality footballers in the near future.

The 2004 European Championships in Portugal proved to be a launch pad for Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, whilst Euro 2008 was the beginning of an era of dominance for Spain.

Most recently, Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches burst onto the scene as a teenager at Euro 2016, earning himself a move to Bayern Munich that summer. At Euro 2016, Antoine Griezmann showed the world that he was ready to become a certified superstar and lead his nation to glory at an international tournament.

Euro 2020 had its fair share of youngsters who caught the attention of a number of top European clubs. It also provided opportunities for a number of senior players to rejuvenate their careers.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 hidden gems from Euro 2020.

#5 Kasper Dolberg, Denmark

Wales v Denmark - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Kasper Dolberg began his career with Sikelborg IF before joining Dutch giants Ajax in 2016. In his first season with the club, he scored 23 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions, and led Ajax to the Europa League final.

Dolberg was considered to be one of the brightest young prospects in Europe at the time. The Danish forward, however, struggled to maintain consistency during his next three seasons with Ajax and was eventually sold to French club Nice in 2019.

Dolberg has largely underperformed during his time with the French club, but managed to earn a place in Denmark's squad for Euro 2020.

Denmark are creating a summer to remember! 🇩🇰

The 23-year-old proved to be one of the hidden gems of Euro 2020 as he scored a brace against Wales in the Round of 16 and a goal against the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals of the competition.

His three goals helped Denmark reach the semi-finals before they were knocked out by England.

#4 Jeremy Doku

Belgium v Italy - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

The 19-year-old winger endured an uninspiring season with Rennes in 2020/21 Ligue 1 as he scored just two goals and provided four assists in 30 appearances for the French club.

Doku's pace and dribbling caught the attention of Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, who decided to include Doku in his squad for Euro 2020 to give his side an added dimension. The Rennes winger was mainly used as an impact substitute in the group stage of Euro 2020.

Doku started the games against Finland and Italy. The winger produced a scintillating performance against Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. He caused Roberto Mancini's side all sorts of problems thanks to his pace and directness. He also won a penalty which was converted by Romelu Lukaku.

Kylian Mbappe on Jeremy Doku: “I was speaking with my Father about a player who impressed me because of his speed, that is Jeremy Doku at Rennes. In 5 years as a professional, I have never seen someone from a standing start demonstrate so much power.” pic.twitter.com/HotbEMk4bB — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) July 9, 2021

Despite Belgium's 2-1 defeat to Italy, Jeremy Doku earned plaudits from a lot of fans and pundits. The winger's performances at Euro 2020 were closely monitored by a number of Europe's top clubs. Real Madrid have reportedly registered an interest in Doku.

