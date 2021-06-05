Euro 2020: 5 teams with the best squad depth

Euro 2020 will kick off in a week and football fans around the globe are in for an exciting summer. With several teams boasting squads that are brimming with talent, it's nearly impossible to predict who will go home with the trophy.

All European teams have named their squads and it is difficult to separate a number of them on paper. Europe is home to the best football leagues in the world and naturally, the competing nations possess some of the best footballers in the world.

Euro 2020 kicks off on June 11

Portugal pipped France to the Euro 2016 title. But things have changed in subsequent years and more European nations pack enough quality to give it a shot at Euro 2020.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, players are coming off the most strenuous season in history as they head into Euro 2020. As a result, the depth of squads will have a say over the course of the continental tournament as fatigue comes into play.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five teams with the best squad depth in Euro 2020.

#5 England

Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

Gareth Southgate has named as many as four right-backs in his 26-man squad for Euro 2020. While that has affected the depth of a couple of other positions, the English side have an incredible amount of quality all across the pitch.

Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James will all fight for a spot in the starting XI. If Southgate goes for a three-man defence, Walker is likely to start as a right-sided centre-back. In that case, one of the other three will start out on the wing.

At centre-back, England have Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, John Stones and Tyrone Mings to choose from. While Maguire and Stones would be first-choice, the former's injury problems might cause Southgate to select either Mings or Coady to start alongside the Manchester City man.

Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw are coming off impressive seasons and are two formidable options at left-back. Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham populate their midfield spots. Southgate can choose between the incredibly talented Jack Grealish and English football's 'next big thing', Mason Mount, in attacking midfield.

England have one of the strongest attacking departments. With players like Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka to choose from, the England manager is almost spoilt for choice.

Harry Kane will lead the line and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be his deputy. Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone are their goalkeeping options.

If Maguire and Jordan Henderson prove their fitness early on, this England team has enough squad depth to approach every game with plenty of intensity at Euro 2020.

#4 Spain

Spain manager Luis Enrique

Well, it's not exactly the 'Golden Generation' and the names aren't as high-profile as they used to be. But Spain still have a raft of in-form players going into Euro 2020. Their midfield is packed with some of the best technicians in football.

Rodri, Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, Koke, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia and Marcos Llorente are Luis Enrique's options in midfield. They have Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Mikel Oyarzabal as their primary options down the flanks. Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno are the centre-forward picks for La Roja at Euro 2020.

Diego Llorente's work-rate and versatility will make him second-choice in a number of positions like centre-back, right-back and defensive midfield. Cesar Azpilicueta is Enrique's only out-and-out right back. Jose Gaya and Jordi Alba will fight for a starting spot at left-back.

Aymeric Laporta and Pau Torres are expected to start at centre-back and Eric Garcia will be their deputy.

Sergio Busquets will assume a great challenge during EURO 2020. The midfielder has been named as the captain of Spain. He's the fifth Barcelona player in history who has been given this responsibility for 'La Roja'. [sport] pic.twitter.com/ZKyduxZ0nR — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 1, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith