Euro 2020: Alexander Isak runs the show as Sweden beat Slovakia

Sweden were not expected to get out of Group E at Euro 2020, especially as the Blue and Yellow were without a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, Janne Andersson’s side have never been a one-man team, and that has always been the team’s strength.

In their opening group game at Euro 2020, Sweden showed tremendous resilience, as they held favourites Spain to a goalless draw in Seville. However, they turned things up a notch against Slovakia. Despite maintaining their defensive solidity, Sweden attacked more and deservedly ran out 1-0 winners.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



🇸🇪 Emil Forsberg's penalty kick is enough to claim the win against Slovakia 🤩#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 18, 2021

Isak unplayable against Slovakia

There are many heroes in this Swedish team, but the work rate and talent of Alexander Isak did not go unnoticed. The 21-year-old striker put in an impressive shift against Slovakia. Despite playing in an advanced position, he was the catalyst to every attack Sweden initiated.

Emil Forsberg scored the winner for Sweden, but Isak was Slovakia’s tormentor-in-chief. And it was Isak's brilliant play that led to the penalty, which Forsberg converted.

"It's really good to see him on the pitch; he's a huge talent," Sweden coach Andersson said of the young striker, as quoted by Goal. "He's a young player who's still got a lot of room for improvement. I think there is a lot more to come from him. He played really well today."

There have been some breakout stars at Euro 2020, and Isak is one of them. So it won't be surprising if clubs start scrambling for his signature after the tournament.

Resolute Sweden could go places

The sight of Sweden sitting atop the Group E table paints is indicative of how good they’ve been at the tournament. The Blue and Yellow are one of just two teams that are yet to concede a goal after playing two games at Euro 2020.

Their defensive solidity has been admirable, and that could possibly help them go far in the competition. Sweden may not have a lot of big names, but they have a very good team.

In two games, Andersson’s side have shown how compact they can be at the back and how fluid they can be in attack. That proves they have the wherewithal to rival any side at Euro 2020.

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by BH