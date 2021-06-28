Euro 2020: Belgium beat Portugal 1-0 to seal quarter-final spot

Belgium knocked title holders Portugal out of Euro 2020 with a narrow 1-0 victory to secure a berth in the quarter-finals of the competition. A venomous first-half strike from Thorgan Hazard proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Roberto Martinez's men came into the match in scintillating form, having won all of their games during the Euro 2020 group stages. Their victory over the reigning champions set up a mouth-watering tie against Italy in Munich on Friday.

Meanwhile, the defeat marked the end of the Euro 2020 journey for Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. The defending champions were amongst the favorites to win the tournament but couldn't get past the star-studded Belgian side in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo exited Euro 2020 with five goals to his name and is currently the top scorer at the tournament.

Thorgan Hazard's wonderous strike sinks Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash

Thorgan Hazard's thunderous strike helped the Belgians claim a spot in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020

Both sides made a cautious start to the game and chances were hard to come by during the opening exchanges of the game.

Diogo Jota was presented with the first opportunity of the game but dragged his left-footed strike wide of the goal. Cristiano Ronaldo forced a save from Thibaut Courtois with a powerful free-kick from 20-yards out.

Thomas Meunier tried to score with an audacious strike from outside of his boot, but his effort flew just past Rui Patricio's goal. Thorgan Hazard finally broke the deadlock three minutes before halftime with a wondrous strike into the bottom right corner from outside the box.

Portugal upped the ante in the second half and had some decent opportunities to grab an equalizer. Diogo Jota squandered another good opportunity as he blasted the ball over the bar before Joao Felix's strike was kept out comfortably by Thibaut Courtois in between the sticks for Belgium.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper was called into action again with a powerful header from Ruben Dias but did well to keep his side in the lead. It turned out to be one of those days for Portugal as Raphael Guerreiro struck the post with his strike just minutes later.

Belgium defended resolutely in the second-half to hold on to their fragile one-goal advantage and came out of the game as deserved winners.

