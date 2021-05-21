Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo captains exciting Portugal squad

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead a youthful and highly talented Portugal side which will try to defend their title at Euro 2020. Manager Fernando Santos picked his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 on Thursday.

The manager has picked some exciting players who have previously played a vital role in Portugal winning the European Championships as well as the UEFA Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo will captain an extremely strong side consisting of players like Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes who have all had an outstanding season with their respective clubs.

Portuguese fans will once again be relying on their star man Cristiano Ronaldo to take their nation to Euro 2020 glory.

🇵🇹 Ronaldo

🇵🇹 Fernandes

🇵🇹 Felix

🇵🇹 Jota



Portugal are going to be a problem at the Euros with this front four 😳 pic.twitter.com/wTSAvwCH97 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 20, 2021

Portugal have gone for a mixture of youth as well as experience in their Euro 2020 squad. Manager Fernando Santos has picked Rui Patrício, Cristiano Ronaldo, William Carvalho, Renato Sanches, Jose Fonte and Joao Moutinho from his previous European Championship winning squad.

Adding exciting players like Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva makes Portugal one of most complete squads in Euro 2020.

Fernando Santos is quite confident Portugal will do well in the competition and believes his side will be one of the title favorites. Santos said:

“I have great confidence in my players and I have the conviction that Portugal is a title candidate.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have to navigate the 'Group of Death' at Euro 2020

Portugal will have their work cut out in their quest to retain their title at Euro 2020. The reigning champions are put in the "group of death" alongside France, Germany and Hungary. Portugal have to get the better of the heavyweights in Germany and France if they want to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

However, Portugal have enough pedigree of their own. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in his 5th consecutive European Championship this summer. The 36-year old is tied with Michel Platini as the leading goalscorer in the competition with 9 goals to his name.

Portugal beat France in the Euro 2016 final. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

There haven't been any major absentees from Portugal's Euro 2020 squad. Manager Fernando Santos has decided to leave out experienced midfielder Andre Gomes as well as Wolves' forward Pedro Neto.

Portugal are set to play two international friendlies against Spain and Israel before kicking-off their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary in Budapest on 15th July 2021.

Fernando Santos 26 player 🇵🇹 squad for rescheduled #EURO2020. Do you agree with his choices? Anybody missing? #Portugal pic.twitter.com/EiHp2QRzig — PortugueseSoccer.com ⚽️ (@PsoccerCOM) May 20, 2021