Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo's double against France fires Portugal into the last-16

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace from the penalty spot saw Portugal claim a share of the spoils in an exhilarating 2-2 draw against France at Euro 2020.

Fernando Santos' men finished third in Group F but managed to qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 as one of the four best third-place finishers. They will take on Belgium in the round of 16 in what promises to be a thrilling game of football.

Meanwhile, France clinched top spot in Euro 2020 Group F following their 2-2 draw with Portugal. Goals from Karim Benzema in both halves proved to be enough for the World Champions to secure a place in the next round of Euro 2020 as group winners.

Didier Deschamps' men will take on Switzerland in the round of 16 on Monday.

🇵🇹 Ronaldo hits double as Portugal go through

🇫🇷 Benzema nets first goals since 2015



🤔 Fair result? #EURO2020

Both sides made a cautious start and chances were hard to come by in the opening exchanges of the game. France came close to grabbing the lead in the 16th-minute as Paul Pogba played a scrumptious through ball to Kylian Mbappe, but his strike was kept out by a decent save from Rui Patricio.

However, it was Fernando Santos' men who struck first after they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Danilo by Hugo Lloris. The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper tried to punch the ball out of his penalty box but instead smacked the Portuguese midfielder in the face.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped-up and dispatched a powerful penalty past Lloris to give his side a crucial lead.

France were given a penalty of their own when Kylian Mbappe was brought down by Nelson Semedo just minutes before the halftime whistle. Karim Benzema fired the ball past Patricio to bring his side on level terms going into halftime.

The world champions made the perfect start to the second-half as Benzema added to his tally just two minutes after the restart. The Real Madrid forward got to the end of a delightful pass over the Portuguese defense from Paul Pogba before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Benzema's goal was initially ruled out for offside but was given after consultation with the VAR.

Portugal received their second penalty of the game when Cristiano Ronaldo's cross struck the arm of Jules Kounde inside the penalty box. The Juventus striker made no mistake and brought his side on level terms with his second goal of the game from the spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the world record of 109 goals scored by Ali Daei courtesy of his brace against Didier Deschamps' men. There is every chance that Ronaldo will bag the world record for most international goals scored in Portugal's match against Belgium at Euro 2020.

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo = Portugal legend 💪



🔝 1st Portuguese player to score in all 3 group games at a EURO

🔥 48 goals in his last 45 international matches

🔥 48 goals in his last 45 international matches

😮 7 goals in Portugal's last 4 EURO group matches#EURO2020

Edited by Rohit Mishra