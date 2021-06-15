Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo urges people to drink water instead of soda sponsor

Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy with Euro 2020 organizers for keeping two Coca-Cola bottles in the press conference room. The American beverage company is the sponsor of Euro 2020.

However, upon seeing the Coca-Cola bottles in front of him in the press conference room, Cristiano Ronaldo quickly removed the bottles from the camera and lifted a bottle of water and said "agua" (Portuguese for water), urging people to drink water over such unhealthy sugary drinks.

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a huge advocate for health and fitness throughout his career. It was no surprise to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner unhappy with Coca-Cola bottles in front of him instead of something healthy.

This would come as a huge negative PR to Euro 2020 as well as Coca-Cola. The beverage giants are the official sponsors of the tournament but with Cristiano Ronaldo opposing the drink in public, Euro 2020 organizers might have to rethink their positioning of the bottles.

🥤👀 Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't pleased with the bottles of coke at his press conference and shouted 'drink water!'...#POR | #CR7 pic.twitter.com/QwKeyKx2II — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 14, 2021

This is not the first time Cristiano Ronaldo has crticized Euro 2020 sponsors Coca-Cola

Cristiano Ronaldo has previously criticized Coca-Cola during the Global Soccer Awards 2020 in Dubai. The Portuguese superstar said his son will have to move away from Coca-Cola and crisps in order to succeed as a footballer in the future. Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"We'll see if my son will become a great footballer. Sometimes he drinks Coke and eats crisps and it irritates me, he knows that. Sometimes I tell my son to take a dip in cold water to recover after a run on the treadmill and he says, 'Dad, it's so cold there."

With Ronaldo now opposing Coca-Cola in front of a world audience at Euro 2020, the company will have to take things more seriously in marketing its brand in football tournaments.

Cristiano Ronaldo is due to lead his Portugal side against Hungary in their opening game at Euro 2020. Portugal have been drawn into the "Group of Death" alongside reigning World Cup winners France and Germany. Cristiano Ronaldo knows that a win against Hungary will be important if Portugal want to qualify for the knockout rounds of Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal 🇵🇹 are OFF to Baku for the EUROS. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/vO2UUhR5v8 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 10, 2021

