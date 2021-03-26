UEFA Euro 2020: 4 teams that can be dark horses

The UEFA Euro 2020 is just around the corner. Talks about who are the favorites to lift the title have already begun. But in football, it is not always the superpowers settling things between them.

Time and again, teams that are not expected to go all the way steal the show even at the biggest of stages. Football fans around the world still remember Greece's title-winning campaign at Euro 2004.

Will there be such a fairy tale this year? Check out the four teams that could be dark horses at UEFA Euro 2020.

4. Sweden

Sweden v Belgium - Group E: UEFA Euro 2016

One of the most significant talking points of the UEFA Euro 2020 will be Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to the national team. We have seen how his return has transformed AC Milan, so it won't come as a big surprise if his presence changes the fortunes of the Sweden national team as well.

Sweden are in Group E alongside Spain, Poland and Slovakia. They will fancy themselves qualifying for the knockouts ahead of Poland and Slovakia. And anything is possible in the knockouts with a big game player like Ibrahimovic in their ranks.

Sweden also have the likes of Victor Lindelof, Dejan Kulusevski and Emil Forsberg to help out Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

3. Russia

Russia v Croatia: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Russia impressed fans and pundits alike with their inspired performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. They will be eager to prove that their performance back home wasn't a fluke.

Given the quality they possess, it will not be surprising if they manage a deep run in the tournament. Their two biggest stars are AS Monaco's Aleksandr Golovin and Valencia's Denis Cheryshev.

Russia are placed in Group B alongside Belgium, Denmark and Finland. While Belgium are the favorites to top the group, Russia's focus will be on defeating Denmark and Finland.

Russia will bank on the confidence and experience from the 2018 World Cup, where they famously beat a star-studded Spain.

