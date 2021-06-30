Euro 2020: Declan Rice says England can go all the way after beating Germany 

England midfielder Declan Rice believes the Three Lions can go all the way and win Euro 2020 after their gritty victory against Germany in the round of 16.

Rice played a key role for England, who scored twice in the second half and stopped Germany from finding the back of the net to emerge as 2-0 winners.

England have a favorable draw as they will face Ukraine in the quarterfinals. Should they win that game, they would meet either Denmark or Czech Republic in the semifinals.

Rice sounded bullish about England’s chances at Euro 2020, and said there is a togetherness in the dressing room that he has never seen before.

Not going to talk too much… WHAT A WIN. Let’s keep pushing❤️😁 pic.twitter.com/VwD0ZbAGs4 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) June 29, 2021

“A lot of people, you look at the group stage games, they’ve written us off,” Rice told ITV Sport post-match. "Complaints about the performances, not scoring enough goals. You read a load of things but as players you put that to the back of your mind and you want to prove people wrong.

“I think today, everyone had that fire in their belly to go out there and one, knock Germany out the tournament and two, for us, progress to the next round. We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves because Saturday’s a massive game as well now,” the West Ham midfielder said.

“We travel to Rome and we want to win that and progress into the semi-finals. All I can say is about today, the occasion, fans, players, how we were up for it in the changing room. I’ve not been a part of a team with togetherness like this.

“We’re all in it with each other and we really believe we’ve got the quality and we really believe with the tournament pretty much being at Wembley we can keep progressing.”

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85 million bid for Sancho, and more

England favorites to progress to the final at Euro 2020

Germany were the biggest name in England’s side of the draw, but Joachim Low’s side failed to impress.

Straight back to it. 👊 — England (@England) June 30, 2021

The Three Lions put in a solid defensive display and got the job done progress to the quarter-final stage of Euro 2020.

Ukraine stand between England and a semi-final berth. Andriy Shevchenko’s side, who beat Sweden in extra time on Tuesday, will be a potential banana skin come Saturday.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Arvind Sriram