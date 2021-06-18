Euro 2020: Denmark vs Belgium Match Recap

In the wake of Christian Eriksen collapsing in Denmark's first Euro 2020 match, an emotional game saw favorites Belgium come from behind to beat the Danes 2-1.

With much of the pre-match focus on Eriksen and his recovery, a fired-up Denmark got off to a flying start in the Group B Euro 2020 match.

Some poor passing in defense from Belgium led to Yussuf Poulsen stroking the ball into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box in the second minute.

Play was paused in the 10th minute for a minute of applause in support of Eriksen and the emotion really seemed to fuel Denmark, who were exceptional throughout the first half.

Mikkel Damsgaard came close to adding another goal for the Danes but his left-footed strike lacked the necessary power.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - 5 Players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Kevin de Bruyne runs the show in his first Euro 2020 match

🇧🇪 Goal of the Round 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥! ⚽️



SO much to admire about this sweeping Belgium move, finished off by Kevin De Bruyne 🥰@GazpromFootball | #EUROGOTR | #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 17, 2021

The second half spelled a change in the game's fortunes and Belgium came out of the tunnel a different side.

In the 54th minute, after Lukaku's bulldozing run down the right wing, Kevin De Bruyne produced an exceptional assist to allow Thorgan Hazard to slot home the equalizer.

The turn-around was complete in the 70th minute when Eden Hazard found De Bruyne on the edge of the box, who fired home a left-footed strike to give his nation the lead and open his Euro 2020 account.

Denmark, however, refused to give in and produced a number of good chances in the closing moments of the game. The best of them saw Martin Braithwaite's header skim off the top of the bar.

Ultimately, Belgium held on. They will now look to make it three wins from three in Euro 2020 matches against Finland. Denmark will have to beat Russia in their next game if they are to progress from the group stage.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava