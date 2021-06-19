Euro 2020: Denzel Dumfries catches Europe’s attention as Netherlands ease past Austria

The Netherlands weren’t very convincing in the buildup to Euro 2020, but they’ve been excellent so far in the tournament proper.

The Oranje started the tournament with an impressive 3-2 victory over Ukraine, leaving it late to snatch the win. On Thursday, Frank de Boer’s side sealed qualification to the Round of 16 of the competition after another impressive performance against Austria at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Goals either side of the interval from Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries were enough to put the Austrians to the sword.

Netherlands punish error-prone Austria

The result suggests the Netherlands were comfortable throughout the game, but, in truth, Austria were the architects of their own downfall.

They simply looked off the pace right from the get-go. Captain David Alaba was uncharacteristically sloppy in a game where his quality was desperately needed. And the newly-signed Real Madrid left-back was culpable for the first goal, too, as he clumsily brought down Georginio Wijnaldum in the penalty box.

Depay stepped up and calmly scored from the spot. The disorganisation in the Austrian defence also led to the Netherlands’ second goal, as a high line allowed Donyell Malen to break free before setting up Dumfries for a simple tap-in.

Dumfries emerging as Oranje’s key man

The Oranje are not as glamorous as they used to be and do not boast as many players plying their trades in Europe’s top five leagues as was once the case.

However, the likes of Denzel Dumfries have been like a breath of fresh air. The PSV right-back has been a revelation at Euro 2020, continuing to defy the odds in his debut tournament.

"It's starting to look like (a childhood dream). You know what we're going for; we grow in it and it feels good,” Dumfries said after his goal-scoring performance against Austria, as quoted by Goal. "Donyell was very sharp; it was a good ball from Memphis (to start the move), and I only had to tap in."

Dumfries has now become just the second Netherlands player to score in his first two European Championship games, the first being Ruud van Nistelrooy. And it looks like there’s more to come from the 25-year-old as the tournament progresses.

