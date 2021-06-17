Euro 2020: Electric Italy cruise past Switzerland to secure last-16 spot 

Italy became the first side to secure a berth in the last-16 at Euro 2020 with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Switzerland. Two stellar goals from Manuel Locatelli and another from Ciro Immobile bagged a crucial three points for Roberto Mancini's men and fired them to the top of Group A.
Meanwhile, after the defeat Switzerland sit third in the Group A table after recording just one point from their last two games and find themselves in a very tough position to qualify for the next round.
Italy played some exhilarating football in the first-half and almost took the lead at the 20-minute mark through Giorgio Chiellini's header, only for the goal to be ruled out for handball by the VAR.
Roberto Mancini's men finally broke the deadlock courtesy of a goal from Manuel Locatteli, who smashed the ball past Yann Sommer from six yards out after making a darting run into the box from midfield. Switzerland tried to put the Italians under pressure but couldn't get past their rigid defence. The hosts went into halftime with a narrow 1-0 lead.
The Italians continued their dominance in the second half and doubled their advantage courtesy of a wondrous second from Manuel Locatelli, who picked up the ball on the edge of the box and drilled a venomous shot past the Swiss goalkeeper into the bottom corner. Gianluigi Donnarumma was a spectator for most of the game in the Italian goal but came up with a couple of great saves to deny Switzerland any hopes of getting back into the game. Ciro Immobile scored a sensational goal from outside the penalty area just minutes before the full-time whistle to secure all three points for the Azzurri.
Roberto Mancini's men will take on Wales on Sunday. Meanwhile, Switzerland faces Turkey in a crucial Group A tie.
Manuel Locatelli's double fires Italy into the knockout stages
Manuel Locatelli stole the show for the Azzurri with an unexpected double strike against Switzerland. The 23-year-old showed great determination to get into the box from midfield and scored a tap-in from six-yard out from Domenico Berardi's low-cross. The Sassuolo midfielder added to his tally with a stellar strike past Yann Sommer into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
Locatelli displayed his goal-getting abilities against Switzerland and is expected to play a pivotal role for Italy during the knockout stages of the competition.