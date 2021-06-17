Euro 2020: Electric Italy cruise past Switzerland to secure last-16 spot 

Italy became the first side to secure a berth in the last-16 at Euro 2020 with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Switzerland. Two stellar goals from Manuel Locatelli and another from Ciro Immobile bagged a crucial three points for Roberto Mancini's men and fired them to the top of Group A.

Meanwhile, after the defeat Switzerland sit third in the Group A table after recording just one point from their last two games and find themselves in a very tough position to qualify for the next round.

Italy played some exhilarating football in the first-half and almost took the lead at the 20-minute mark through Giorgio Chiellini's header, only for the goal to be ruled out for handball by the VAR.

Roberto Mancini's men finally broke the deadlock courtesy of a goal from Manuel Locatteli, who smashed the ball past Yann Sommer from six yards out after making a darting run into the box from midfield. Switzerland tried to put the Italians under pressure but couldn't get past their rigid defence. The hosts went into halftime with a narrow 1-0 lead.

The Italians continued their dominance in the second half and doubled their advantage courtesy of a wondrous second from Manuel Locatelli, who picked up the ball on the edge of the box and drilled a venomous shot past the Swiss goalkeeper into the bottom corner. Gianluigi Donnarumma was a spectator for most of the game in the Italian goal but came up with a couple of great saves to deny Switzerland any hopes of getting back into the game. Ciro Immobile scored a sensational goal from outside the penalty area just minutes before the full-time whistle to secure all three points for the Azzurri.

Roberto Mancini's men will take on Wales on Sunday. Meanwhile, Switzerland faces Turkey in a crucial Group A tie.

🇮🇹 𝐈𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐘 🇮🇹



🔹 29 games unbeaten

🔹 10 straight clean sheets

🔹 31 goals without reply

🔹 First team in the Round of 16#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/opWyppcrxB — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 16, 2021

Manuel Locatelli's double fires Italy into the knockout stages

Manuel Locatelli's double fired Italy into the knockout stages of Euro 2020

Manuel Locatelli stole the show for the Azzurri with an unexpected double strike against Switzerland. The 23-year-old showed great determination to get into the box from midfield and scored a tap-in from six-yard out from Domenico Berardi's low-cross. The Sassuolo midfielder added to his tally with a stellar strike past Yann Sommer into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Locatelli displayed his goal-getting abilities against Switzerland and is expected to play a pivotal role for Italy during the knockout stages of the competition.

Edited by S Chowdhury