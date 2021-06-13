Euro 2020: England vs Croatia Match Recap

Raheem Sterling's second-half strike secured a 1-0 win for England in their Euro 2020 opener as Gareth Southgate's side avenged their 2018 World Cup semifinal loss to Croatia.

England, looking to cement themselves as legitimate contenders for Euro 2020, nearly got off to the perfect start, but Manchester City's Phil Foden found the inside of the post with a left-footed strike.

England continued to dominate in the early going. Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic had to get down well to save a driven shot from Kalvin Phillips after the ball fell to him on the edge of the box following a corner.

While England's strong play continued for the rest of the first half, they were unable to find a breakthrough and the score remained 0-0.

Both teams struggled for rhythm early in the second half. However, England took the lead when Sterling fired the ball past the goalkeeper following some great work in the middle by Phillips.

In the closing stages, England sat back to defend their lead and while Croatia pushed forward, they produced very little in the way of clear-cut chances.

The final noteworthy moment was an England substitution; Southgate brought on Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, who became the youngest ever player to feature at the tournament at just 17 years old.

England will next take on Scotland on Friday in what is sure to be a fiery Euro 2020 affair. Croatia, meanwhile, will look to get back to winning ways when they face Czech Republic.

