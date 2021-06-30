Euro 2020: Families of French stars involved in war of words after Switzerland defeat

Following France's shocking Euro 2020 knockout stage defeat at the hands of Switzerland, the families of Adrien Rabiot, Paul Pogba and PSG's Kylian Mbappe engaged in a heated exchange of words.

Euro 2020 had promised viewers the thrills of the beautiful game, and so far, it has lived up to expectations. There have seen several upsets, nerve-cracking games, stunning comebacks, jaw-dropping goals and even some cheeky goal celebrations.

France joined Germany and Portugal as the latest tournament favorites to crash out of the competition. Les Bleus bottled a two-goal advantage in regular time before losing on penalties against a resilient Switzerland side. Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe saw his spot-kick saved by Borussia Monchengladbach shot-stopper Yan Sommer to hand Switzerland a 5-4 victory.

In a surprise turn of events, the families of the French stars were involved in heated verbal exchanges as they expressed their frustration with the French team's performance.

Reports claim Adrien Rabiot's mother, Veronique, verbally lashed out at Kylian Mbappe's family following the 22-year-old's penalty miss. According to ESPN, Veronique, who is Adrien Rabiot's agent, claimed Mbappe was too arrogant and was not playing for the team.

Mbappe's family lashed back in return, with reports claiming the PSG star's father did not take the criticism too kindly as both families raised their voices in the stands. Rabiot's mother then criticized Paul Pogba after the Manchester United midfielder lost the ball in the build-up to Switzerland's third goal.

In return, Pogba's brother verbally attacked the Juventus man's mother as the tension in the French camp rose.

France enjoyed a fine run in the Euro 2020 group stage as they finished at the top of Group F with two wins and one draw. Les Bleus were firm favorites against a Switzerland side who only made it to the knockout stages as one of the four third-placed teams.

However, after France fought hard to claim a 3-1 lead, Seferovic pulled one back for Switzerland with a well-taken header. Mario Gavranovic completed the comeback in the final minute of normal time.

With nothing separating both sides in extra-time, Switzerland claimed a 5-4 win on penalties with Mbappe missing the decisive kick. Following their Euro 2020 exit, France will now return to the drawing board as they look to defend their World Cup title in Qatar next year.

