Euro 2020 Fantasy: Top 5 budget defenders

Footballing action continues after the end of the 2020-21 season, with Euro 2020 and the Copa America set to kick off in the coming weeks.

For FPL and UCL Fantasy managers who thought that they could grab their breath before beginning preparations for the next season, it is tough luck. That's because Euro 2020 Fantasy is here and will continue over seven Matchdays till the Final on July 11th.

The format is similar to the one used in UCL Fantasy, and managers will have multiple chances to select their captain and make manual substitutions. It means Euro Fantasy managers will have to adopt a slightly different method when selecting their teams.

Selecting bench-fodder players is a popular FPL tactic, but that won't be useful when substituting players. Having a bench with players who'll get regular game-time will be crucial in forming a solid team, and budget-friendly picks are vital assets for Euro Fantasy managers.

There are quite a few Fantasy options that cost £4.5 million or less, but not all of them merit discussion. However, there are some exciting options that could help you steal a march over your rivals by freeing funds to use elsewhere. On that note, let's take a look at the top five budget defenders in Euro Fantasy 2020.

£4 million defenders

Lukas Hradecky is among the cheapest starting goalkeepers in Euro 2020 Fantasy.

I'm adding £4 million defenders to this subsection because I feel they don't offer that much in terms of points potential to be considered in the top five. Most of them are doubtful starters, with Finland and North Macedonia the two teams offering the best options. Hungary have some starting options as well, but considering the might of the opposition in their group, it's wise to steer clear of them.

Stefan Ristovski (MKD) (DEF) (£4 million) looks to be the pick of the bunch. The North Macedonian defender looks to be a nailed-on starter on the right side of defence. He carries a decent attacking threat as well. While it'll be tough against the Netherlands, North Macedonia do stand a chance of keeping a shut-out in their remaining two games.

Finnish centre-backs Paulus Arajuuri and Joona Toivio are two other £4 million defenders who're likely to start, although goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky offers better value than either of them. Other potential options could come from Hungary, although their tough fixtures make it difficult to consider those players as serious options.

Honourable Mentions

Edzijan Alioski is capable of generating some huge hauls if he gets attacking returns.

Among the £4.5 million defenders, some appealing options haven't made it to the top five, and I wish to highlight them.

Right off the bat, Egzijan Alioski (DEF) (£4.5 million) (MKD) is an exciting pick, as he is on penalty and set-piece duties for his team. However, the chances of North Macedonia keeping a shutout are slim, and the odds on whether he could get some attacking returns are difficult to predict.

Turkey's Zeki Celik (DEF) (£4.5 million) and Austria's centre-back Martin Hinteregger (DEF) (£4.5 million) offer more defensive solidity but with reduced attacking potential. Borna Barisic (DEF) (£4.5 m) (CRO) could also be a decent differential.

Wales defenders Connor Roberts and Neco Williams offer decent attacking and defensive potential. While Roberts can take up any position on the right side of defence, Neco Williams can play as a full-back on both flanks and also as a midfielder.

