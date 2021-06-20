Euro 2020: Former Premier League player calls Cristiano Ronaldo "a fool" for skill-move during Portugal's defeat to Germany 

Former Manchester City and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has called Cristiano Ronaldo 'a fool' after trying an audacious skill move against Germany in their Euro 2020 Group game.

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted a no-look pass in the crucial game which left German defender Antonio Rudiger completely bamboozled.

Football fans were divided on the showboating, with some praising Cristiano Ronaldo for his attempt, with others criticizing the 36-year-old. Hamann was clearly unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo and called him a fool. He said:

I think it’s nonsense. He flicks the ball over, pretends he is going to catch it and back-heels it across, and looks away. Of course it is amazing and we know he can do that. I think, in a way he’s belittling the opposition. This is at 1-0 and I’m sitting here while you all rave about it. Yes, he is the best, with Messi. He looks a fool now. This is 1-0. He does look the fool."

Hamann believes even German players would be feeling the same way. Hamann added:

"If you ask the German players, they’ll tell you now what they thought of it. They would have noticed that."

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in a thrilling game. However, despite his best efforts, Portugal ended up losing, with Germany scoring a comeback win to claim their first three points of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a record-breaking Euro 2020 campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a record-breaking start to Euro 2020. The 36-year-old forward is currently at the top of the goal scoring charts, tied with Czech Republic's Patrik Schick on three goals.

By netting a brace against Hungary in Portugal's opening Euro 2020 game, Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Michel Platini as the all-time goalscorer in European Championship history. Ronaldo currently has 12 goals in the Euros, with Antoine Griezmann (7) the only player with a realistic chance of catching the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also closing in on the all-time record for the most international goals. The Portuguese skipper is only 2 goals behind the all-time record currently held by Iran's Ali Daei (109).

Cristiano Ronaldo needs TWO more goals to tie Ali Daei's record for the most goals in men's international football ✌



HISTORY LOADING ▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓░#EURO2020 | #POR pic.twitter.com/NDy5KRxkgE — Goal (@goal) June 19, 2021

