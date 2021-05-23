Euro 2020: France shirt sales skyrocket after superstar's return

France has seen a 2400 per cent rise in the national football team's shirt sales after manager Didier Deschamps recalled star striker Karim Benzema to the squad for Euro 2020, proving how popular the player is in his country.

The 33-year-old Real Madrid striker has been called up to the national team for the first time in over 5 years. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, UEFA has allowed each nation to bring a squad of 26 players for Euro 2020, which gave Didier Deschamps the liberty to bring in an experienced player like Benzema.

Karim Benzema's form over the past two years has been sublime, giving Deschamps no choice but to pick the forward.

With Benzema alongside Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, France have one of the most lethal frontlines iatEuro 2020.

France shirt sales skyrocket by 2,400% since Benzema's recall 📈



The Benzema effect 😎https://t.co/igM2llHq4H pic.twitter.com/HfItEHCrD0 — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 21, 2021

France has become the most marketable side ahead of Euro 2020

With superstar Karim Benzema back in the squad, Nike have identified France as the most marketable side in Euro 2020. According to Unisports data, a rise in France's shirt sales is going to benefit Nike in the long run.

Despite Karim Benzema himself being a player sponsored by Nike's rivals Adidas, the American sportswear brand has identified Benzema's return to the French squad as a great opportunity to market France and its kits ahead of Euro 2020.

Benzema last played for France in 2015. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

France already have players who are marketable. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba have previously been used to generate merchandise sales. Now with Karim Benzema back, Nike have another face which could boost their popularity in France.

Karim Benzema is himself pretty happy to return to the French squad ahead of Euro 2020. Benzema took to Instagram to speak about this inclusion in the French national team. He said:

“I am very proud of this return to the French team and of the confidence they have given me. Thanks to my family, my friends, my club, you and all those who have always supported me."

It looks like it's official. Karim Benzema has been called up by France for the EUROs and he will wear the number 19 shirt. Didier Deschamps believes that Karim's form is unbelievable, and he will make the team much better.



(Source: L'Equipe) pic.twitter.com/AZbpTRSX7t — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 18, 2021

France will need Karim Benzema's brilliant club form during Euro 2020. The world champions have been drawn into the "Group of Death" alongside Portugal, Germany and Hungary.