Euro 2020: Greatest Germany XI of all time

Germany have been seemingly on a decline since their 2014 FIFA World Cup triumph, as they are not one of the favourites at Euro 2020. Nevertheless, Germany have serious pedigree, especially in major competitions; they are three-time European champions and have won the FIFA World Cup on four occasions.

Die Mannschafthaft have been a force to be reckoned with in international football over the years. Germany won their first major international title as West Germany in 1954, stunning Hungary to win the World Cup. They clinched their first European title in 1972 and followed that up with another World Cup triumph (1974).

Six years later, Germany became European champions for the second time. After losing in the 1982 and 1986 FIFA World Cup finals, they won the 1990 edition of the tournament, which was also their last international title before unification later that year.

A unified German side emerged victorious at Euro 1996, which remains their most recent Euro title, before their win at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

With many fine players turning up for Germany over the years, let's take a look at a hypothetical best-ever Die Mannschaft lineup across generations. Let's get started.

Goalkeeper: Andreas Kopke

Andreas Kopke

Andreas Kopke's biggest achievement arguably was helping Germany win Euro 1996. He played a pivotal role in that campaign. Kopke saved Gianfranco Zola's penalty against Italy in a goalless draw in Manchester. Then in the penalty shootout against England in the semi-finals, he denied Gareth Southgate to take Die Mannschaft to the title match.

Kopke was voted the FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year after his heroics with Germany in Euro 1996 and eventually retired after the FIFA World Cup 1998. His retirement paved the way for Oliver Kahn, another of German football's goalkeeping greats. Kopke played 59 games for Germany.

Full-back: Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer is arguably one of the greatest players of all time. He is the only defender to win the Ballon d'Or award twice. Beckenbauer was known for his ability to cover a lot of ground at the back and is credited with inventing the role of a 'sweeper' in defence.

Beckenbauer captained West Germany to their first Euro title in 1972, where the Mannschaft beat the Soviet Union 3-0 in the final. West Germany came close to successfully defending their title four years later but succumbed to Czechoslovakia in a penalty shootout. However, Beckenbauer was named in the Team of the Tournament that year.

Centre-back: Hans Peter-Briegel

Hans Peter-Briegel

Hans Peter-Briegal played a pivotal role in West Germany's 1980 Euro triumph. He made his Germany debut in the qualifiers that year and went on to excel as the tournament's finest ball-playing centre-back.

Peter-Briegal led the German defence with aplomb and was subsequently named in the Team of the Tournament. He was also awarded the German Player of the Year award in 1985 for his exploits.

Centre-back: Matthias Sammer

Matthias Sammer

After initially playing for East Germany, Matthias Sammer was part of the German side that lost to Denmark in the 1992 Euro final.

Four years later, Sammer was the leader of Germany's defence. He scored the winning goal against Croatia in the quarter-final and led his team to the title, where Germany beat the Czech Republic in the final. Sammer was named the Player of the Tournament and also went on to win the Ballon d'Or award later that year.

Full-back: Karlheinz Forster

Karlheinz Forster

Karlheinz Forster was best known for his exceptional man-marking abilities, which he showcased in West Germany's victorious Euro 1980 campaign, where he neutralized Belgium's Jan Ceulemans in the final.

Forster made it to the Player of the Tournament in both the 1980 and 1984 editions of the European Championships. He was also named the German Footballer of the year in 1984.

