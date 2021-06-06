Euro 2020: Greatest Italy XI of all time

Italy will be one of the dark horses at Euro 2020. After failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Azzurri produced an emphatic qualification campaign to qualify for the quadrennial continental competition.

Under the tutelage of former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, the four-time FIFA World Cup champions won all their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying games. Italy scored an impressive 37 goals during qualifying and conceded just four. The Azzurri will arrive at Euro 2020 on an eight-game winning run in all competitions, conceding no goals in this period, a first in their history,

8 - For the first time in their history, #Italy have won eight consecutive games in all competitions without conceding a goal in the process. Impassable.#ItaliaRepubblicaCeca pic.twitter.com/92wtubAZM0 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 4, 2021

Italy has always been known for their defensive solidity but have been transformed into an aggressive, attack-minded unit under. The Azzurri are favourites to qualify from their Euro 2020 group containing Turkey, Switzerland and Wales.

The 1968 European champions have had some of the greatest players to have graced the game. Considering their rich history and impressive recent form. Italy will be expected to make a deep run at Euro 2020.

On that note, let's take a look at the greatest Italy XI of all time:

# Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers to have played the game. The 43-year-old is the most capped Italy player, with 176 appearances. Buffon has played for Italy at five World Cups and four European Championships.

Buffon won the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy and was awarded the Golden Glove award for keeping five clean sheets during the tournament. The Juventus custodian has been a key player for Italy in major tournaments in the last two decades. He also holds the record for most appearances for Italy as captain after receiving the armband in 2010.

Buffon is the only goalkeeper to win the UEFA Club Footballer of the Year award and finished runner-up to compatriot Fabio Cannavaro in the race for the 2006 Ballon d'Or award.

# Centre-back: Alessandro Nesta

Alessandro Nesta

AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta is considered one of the best centre-backs of his generation. He made 78 appearances for the Italy and was a key member of the team that reached theEuro 2000 final and won the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

Nesta was named the Serie A Defender of the Year on four occasions. He won three Serie A, two UEFA Champions League and three Copa Italia titles during his two-decade playing career.

Along with Cannavaro, Nesta formed one of the most formidable centre-back pairings in international football. After Nesta's retirement in 2006, Italy had a paucity of quality centre-backs till the emergency of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonnuci.

