Euro 2020: Greatest Netherlands XI of all time

Over the last five years, the Netherlands national team has been one of the major disappointments in world football. Despite having a number of talented players in the squad, the Netherlands failed to qualify for either the Euro 2016 or the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In the1980s and 1990s, the Netherlands produced some of the best teams the world of football has ever seen. The Dutch national team were one of the most feared and entertaining teams that consisted of players and coaches that revolutionized the way football was played and seen.

Since failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands have managed to make progress under the management of Ronald Koeman and then Frank de Boer. They finished second in Euro 2020 qualifying Group C, two points behind table-toppers Germany.

Frank de Boer's side are currently the favorites to win Group C at Euro 2020 which contains Ukraine, Australia, North Macedonia and the Netherlands. The Dutchman will be without talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk, but has a number of attacking players who could cause problems for their opponents during Euro 2020.

The history of Dutch football and the quality of players the country has produced in the past will automatically put them in the spotlight during Euro 2020.

On that note, let's take a look at the Greatest Netherlands XI of all time:

#11 Edwin van der Sar, goalkeeper

Edwin Van Der Saar of Ajax shouts instructions to his defence

The legendary Netherlands and Manchester United shot-stopper is considered to be one of the best goalkeepers of the 2000s. Edwin Van der Sar is his country's second most capped player with 130 appearances for the country.

He was the starting goalkeeper for the Dutch team that finished fourth at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, third at Euro 2000, and third at Euro 2004. Despite failing to win a trophy with his national team, Van der Sar is the best goalkeeper the Netherlands have ever produced.

At the club level he won four Eridivisies with Ajax, four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions league at Manchester United. He was voted the Dutch Goalkeeper of the Year for four consecutive years between 1994 and 1997, and won the Premier League Golden Glove award for the 2008-09 season.

10 years ago today Manchester United signed Van der Saar



Thanks for some amazing saves @vdsar1970 pic.twitter.com/TBLJWQWRAi — 🔰 Totally Man Utd™ 🔰 (@TotallyMUFC) June 10, 2015

#10 Giovanni van Bronckhorst, left-back

Netherlands v Italy - Group C Euro 2008

The Netherlands has never been a country that has been renowned for producing great defenders. However, former Barcelona and Arsenal left-back Giovanni van Bronckhorst was considered to be one of the best left-backs in the world during his playing days.

He made 106 appearances for his country and captained the Dutch side that reached the finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He represented his country at Euro 2000, 2004, 2008 and the 1998, 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups.

At the club level, Van Bronckhorst won two Scottish Premier League titles with Rangers, the Premier League and the FA Cup whilst at Arsenal, and two La Liga titles and the Champions League during his time with Barcelona. He received the Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau in 2010 for his services to the Netherlands national team.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury