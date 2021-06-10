Euro 2020: Group A prediction 

Group A at Euro 2020 comprises Italy, Switzerland, Turkey and Wales. The four teams are fairly evenly matched and are lined up in a group that is likely to witness a close competition until the final matchday. Each team possesses a realistic chance to go through to the knockouts in Euro 2020.

While Italy go into the Group with the tag of firm favorites, it would not be an easy ride for the Azzurri. They will need to keep up the challenges faced by an unpredictable, exciting and unpredictable Turkish national team, an experienced Swiss side and dark horses Wales.

Sportskeeda takes a brief look at the four participating nations in Group A and predicts how the regular league stage could end up in the group in Euro 2020.

#4 Wales

Wales will take to the tournament with the hopes of repeating the Euro 2016 fairytale yet again. The Dragons went all the way to the semi-finals only to exit with a 2-0 loss to Portugal. Robert Page's side, in the absence of head coach Ryan Giggs, just do not have enough depth and impetus on paper to challenge for the top two spots in the group.

They have had a formational change from a conventional back-four to a five-man setup at the back since the turn of the new year. Wales boast a series of young Premier League talents like Daniel James (Manchester United), Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) and Neco Williams (Liverpool). These players have started to get regular starts for the national team and have settled down.

Wales have been spotted to abundantly use long balls from the back as a sort of direct approach in a system where Kieffer Moore acts as the targetman. Harry Wilson has supported Kieffer Moore upfront with Gareth Bale and Daniel James on either wing in the qualifiers. Wales lack creative options in midfield and a leader of the defense at the back. Ethan Ampadu's ability to play in both defense and midfield makes him one of the few Wales talents to look out for at Euro 2020.

Wales have had an underwhelming run of results ahead of Euro 2020 with a 3-0 loss to France and a goalless draw with Albania. They will have an outside chance of making it to the Euro 2020 knock-out riding on the individual brilliances of Bale and Ramsey.

#3 Switzerland

Republic of Ireland v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Switzerland have played with a standard 3-4-3 formation in the Euro 2020 qualifiers and are expected to continue the same under Vladimir Petkovic. They have used two pivots in midfield as blocks and have effectively utilized the wing-backs to get crosses in the danger area. Haris Seferavoic and Mario Gavranovic are the two targetmen they will bank on to score the goals.

However, the two frontmen need support from the middle and this is where Xherdan Shaqiri comes into play. Shaqiri can play across the pitch and create some dazzling scoring opportunities, which he did at Euro 2016. Switzerland are a mix of patience and creativity in midfield. Granit Xhaka has exemplary passing vision and will be complemented by the patient and steady Djibril Sow.

Switzerland will have their task cut out against Turkey and Italy in the group, both of which are excellent defensive sides. Scoring might be a problem which could faze the Swiss armada but they will be as defensively solid as they have in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, conceding just six goals in eight matches.

