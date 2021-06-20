Euro 2020: Hungary vs France Match Recap

Plucky underdogs Hungary battled to a 1-1 draw against Euro 2020 favorites France in a memorable performance in Budapest.

World Cup champions France were expected to continue their fine form having defeated Germany 1-0 in their opening Euro 2020 game.

They looked the part early on when Benzema's shot was pushed into the path of Griezmann with the goal beckoning. A combination of good work in goal by Peter Gulacsi and Griezmann's shot lacking accuracy resulted in a save. It was eventually made a moot point when Griezmann was ruled offside.

France continued to dominate and minutes later came close through a lovely cross from Lucas Digne. Digne picked out Kylian Mbappe, whose free header went wide to keep the game level. Mbappe turned creator in the 31st minute when his deft lay-off found Benzema, whose shot went narrowly wide. Two minutes later and Mbappe was at it once again - after a lovely run down the right he dragged his shot wide of the post.

However, in stoppage time at the end of the first half it would be Hungary who found the opening goal. An ambitious one-two between Attila Fiola and Roland Sallai led to the former bearing down on the french goal. Fiola beat Hugo Lloris at his near post to give Hungary the lead and send the capacity crowd in Budapest into ecstasy.

Half-time then came with the unlikely scoreling of Hungary 1 France 0 in the Euro 2020 encounter.

Griezmann saves Euro 2020 favorites France blushes

France would unsurprisingly come out firing in the second half and both Paul Pogba and substitute Ousmane Dembele saw their powerful efforts fly right off target.

In the 66th minute, France would finally score their first goal of the game. With Hungary committing numbers forward for a free-kick in a promising area, Lloris would collect the ball and immediately go long. Mbappe latched on to it and his cut-back deflected into the path of Griezmann, who converted the chance to level the game at 1-1.

France would look for a winner for the remainder of the Euro 2020 game but, in truth, produced few chances as Hungary withstood the pressure to secure an unlikely draw.

Hungary's performance keeps their chances of progressing alive although they will need to defeat Germany having lost their first game against Portugal. France remain in a strong position and will look to top their Euro 2020 group when they take on Portugal next time out.

