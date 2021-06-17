Euro 2020: Italy vs. Switzerland match recap

Italy once again delivered a 3-0 win, this time over Switzerland, to see them top Euro 2020 Group A and guarantee them a spot in the knock-out rounds.

Euro 2020 Group A - Group stage match

Italy vs. Switzerland: First half

Italy threatened right from the outset when Ciro Immobile was unable to keep his header down following a lovely cross from Leonardo Spinazzola.

The Italians thought they had found the breakthrough when 36-year-old captain Giorgio Chiellini fired the ball into the back of the net from a corner. However, a VAR review showed that the ball had struck Chiellini's hand prior to his finish which led to the goal being disallowed.

Five minutes later, Chiellini's game was over after he was injured and had to be substituted.

The Italians did not have to wait long to find an opener, however. Domenico Berrardi's surging run and cross was turned in by Manuel Locatelli for the first goal of the game. Italy would continue to threaten but were unable to add to their tally before half-time.

Italy vs. Switzerland: Second half

However, just 6 minutes into the second-half, Italy would double their lead. Locatelli found some space on the edge of the box and hammered a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

23-year-old Manuel Locatelli had one goal in 11 games for Italy going into today.



He scored two against Switzerland to send Italy into the knockout rounds of #Euro2020 and won Star of the Match.



Unforgettable 💫 pic.twitter.com/f2WJsvLJ6T — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 16, 2021

At this point, Switzerland began to grow into the game and went close with efforts from Xherdan Shaqiri and substitute Steven Zuber.

Italy would take back control as the game approached its conclusion. Immobile, after coming close 15 minutes earlier, finally got his goal with a driven effort from distance in the 89th minute.

Italy's win guarantees they will advance from Euro 2020 Group A. They now only need a draw in their final game against Wales to ensure they progress as group winners.

Italy became the first team to reach EURO 2020 Round of 16 after thrashing Switzerland 3-0 at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday night.



Manuel Locatelli (2) & Ciro Immobile were on target as the Azzurri sealed a spot in the knockout stage from Group A.#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/9402O17ved — vumaSPORT (@vumaSPORT) June 17, 2021

Switzerland, on the other hand, may need to beat Turkey if they are to move on to the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

