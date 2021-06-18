Euro 2020: Leonardo Bonucci names the team that have impressed him the most 

Leonardo Bonucci of Italy has picked England as the most impressive side at UEFA Euro 2020 so far.

The Three Lions kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Croatia on a sunny afternoon at Wembley last week. The 2018 World Cup finalists put in a resolute display but were undone by Raheem Sterling after a brilliantly executed ball from Kalvin Phillips.

Bonucci, who is a part of arguably the most impressive side at Euro 2020, remarked on how impressed he was by England against the Vatreni. Speaking on Gareth Southgate's side, he expressed;

"Besides the teams that still need to play – who will of course impress us because they are all top countries – England have really stood out to me. For the approach they showed, the way the were willing to work hard for one another and the fact they sought three points, England are the team that have impressed me most so far."

England have a squad packed with brilliant talent all across the pitch, from Premier League winners to UEFA Champions League winners. The first game saw the likes of Marcus Rashford, Reece James, and Jack Grealish left on the bench. Additionally, UCL-winning star Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho didn't even make the 23-man squad.

They are set to face historic rivals Scotland in their next encounter at Euro 2020. A clash at Wembley against the Czech Republic rounds off England's Group Stage games at the tournament.

Elsewhere, Italy have won two in two so far to make one of their best starts at an international tournament. They won both games by a scoreline of 3-0, seeing off Turkey in the Euro 2020 curtain-raiser and then Switzerland in Rome.

England handed major fitness boost at Euro 2020

Star defender Harry Maguire has confirmed he will be available for selection for their clash against Scotland. This will be a major boost for the Three Lions as he will add a much-needed presence at the back. The Manchester United captain's experience and aerial presence will also be vital for Southgate's men.

Tyrone Mings was chosen to fill in for Maguire as he needed time to recover from an ankle injury he picked up at Villa Park.

Maguire's England and United teammate Dean Henderson, however, had to pull out of the squad due to a hip injury. He has been replaced by Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United.

