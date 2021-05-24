Euro 2020: Luis Enrique announces final Spain squad as Sergio Ramos misses out

Spain head coach Luis Enrique has announced the squad they will be taking to the Euro 2020 tournament that will commence next month. La Furia Roja have gone for a mix of youth and experience but have shockingly made the decision to leave Sergio Ramos out of the final 24-man squad.

Ramos was touted to lead Spain into what would be his last European Championship. But the Real Madrid man has missed the majority of this season due to injuries and it seems that Luis Enrique has made the decision to leave him out because of that.

Enrique has chosen to go with Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte instead. The centre-back recently switched his nationality from France to Spain and is set to be at the heart of Luis Enrique's defense at Euro 2020.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡NUESTRA SELECCIÓN!!!



🇪🇸 Estos son los 24 futbolistas que defenderán los colores de la @SeFutbol en la #EURO2020.



💪🏻 ¡¡Vuestro grito de ánimo será nuestra energía en la lucha por el Campeonato de Europa!!#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021

Spain will also have many familiar names taking to the field at Euro 2020. Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara and David De Gea will provide the side with experience. Alba and Busquets in particular are important additions to the team as they were part of the Spain squad that won Euro 2012.

Some of Spain's players will go into Euro 2020 in great form

Gerard Moreno is set to lead the line for Spain At Euro 2020

Luis Enrique seems to have picked his squad based off their performances in the 2020-21 season, rather than just name value. Players like Pau Torres, Pedri, Ferran Torres and Gerard Moreno have all been excellent for their respective clubs this season and have all deserved their call-ups to Spain's Euro 2020 squad.

Atletico Madrid duo Koke and Marcos Llorente are also coming off spectacular seasons as they were integral to Diego Simeone's title-winning side. The duo are sure to play a huge role in Spain's Euro 2020 campaign

There is also a shock inclusion for Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. The shot-stopper has been a revelation at the Premier League club this season and has replaced Chelsea outcast Kepa Arrizabalaga as the back-up to David De Gea.

However, there are some obvious weaknesses to the side. Gerard Moreno and Alvaro Morata are the only two recognized strikers in the squad. Spain might find it difficult to score goals if the duo aren't firing at Euro 2020. It remains to be seen whether Spain's world class midfield will be enough to help them get to the latter stages of the competition.

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique becomes the first Spain manager to name a squad for a major tournament with no Real Madrid players 😅 pic.twitter.com/gblcQrTKEe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 24, 2021