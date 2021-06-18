Euro 2020: Majestic Kevin De Bruyne fires Belgium into last 16

Kevin De Bruyne helped Belgium secure their berth in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with a 2-1 victory over Denmark. The visitors completed an excellent turnaround in the second-half courtesy of strikes from Thorgan Hazard and the Manchester City talisman.

Belgium's victory over the Danes fires them to the top of the Group B table and secures them a place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020. Meanwhile, Kasper Hjulmand's team are yet to record a point and sit bottom of their group.

Denmark got off to a dream start and grabbed the lead inside two minutes courtesy of a powerful strike into the bottom corner by Yussuf Poulsen. The home side continued their dominance and came close to doubling their lead as Mikkel Damsgaard's curling effort missed the far corner by a whisker. Kasper Hjulmand's men did an excellent job during the first 45 minutes and didn't allow the visitors to get a foothold in the game.

Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench at the start of the second-half and began to influence the game from the get-go. The mercurial midfielder proved to be the difference between the two sides as he set up Thorgan Hazard for Belgium's equaliser. The Manchester City star then went one step further, smashing the ball into the back of the net from outside the box to give his side a vital lead.

The home side worked hard to get back into the game and almost drew level as Martin Braithwaite hit the crossbar with an excellent header from the centre of the box. Despite the late pressure from the Danish side, Roberto Martinez's men managed to hang on to their lead and grabbed three crucial points.

De Bruyne inspires Belgium to victory and a Round of 16 spot! 👏👏👏#EURO2020 | #BEL — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 17, 2021

Euro 2020: Influential Kevin de Bruyne changed the game for Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne's played a pivotal role in Belgium's victory over Denmark

Belgium lacked creativity and imagination in midfield during the first-half. The Red Devils failed to provide any service to Romelu Lukaku during the first 45 minutes, which prompted Roberto Martinez to bring on Kevin De Bruyne right after half-time.

The midfielder didn't take much time to influence the game and set up Thorgan Hazard with a cleverly disguised pass just 10 minutes after coming on. The Belgian then turned the match on its head as he smashed the ball past Kasper Schmeichel from outside the box. Kevin De Bruyne's heroics against Denmark fired his side into the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

