Will Euro 2020 be the tournament where Italy get back to winning ways?

Italy v Poland - UEFA Nations League A

After missing out on qualifying for the 2018 world cup, Italy has a lot to improve in order to compete in the upcoming Euro 2020. Under the newly appointed manager Roberto Mancini, the Azzurri hopes to revive its past historical football glory.

The current Italian squad looks exciting...

The current Italian team has some exciting mix of youth talents and experienced players in all departments. The midfield duo of Chelsea's Jorginho and PSG's Marco Verratti are world-class talents offering creative flair to the Italian midfield.

The defensive unit looks rock solid with an experienced centre-back pairing of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. However, the attacking front has to gel well if they want to go deep in the tournament.

Roberto Mancini has some skilful attacking talents at his disposal in the form of Mario Balotelli, Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi, Stephan El Shaarawy, Ciro Immobile and Andrea Bellotti, while he has to master a rightful combination to be a real goal threat.

At the goal side, AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma hopes to follow the footsteps of the legendary Gianluigi Buffon. Donnarumma has been a successful shot stopper for AC Milan and is expected to do well for the Azzurri.

Besides, a lot of young talents such as Lorenzo Pelligrini and Bryan Cristante of Roma, Federico Chiesa of Fiorentina and Daniel Rugani of Juventus are moving up the ranks in Serie-A and they look to make a mark in their national colours.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival could be a real boost for Serie-A and Italian football

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus has added flair and excitement to the Italian league. The league now looks very competitive with the likes of Juventus, Napoli, Roma, AC Milan and Inter Milan trying to win the league.

Jose Mourinho, who has managed Ronaldo at Real Madrid also commented about the transfer while speaking to Tele Radio Stereo saying,

"Now everyone looks at Italy for Ronaldo, the Premier League because it’s the best league and Spain for [Lionel] Messi.

"Serie A has become one of the most important championships in the world. In football, everything can change."

As mentioned by Mourinho, Serie-A will now be followed by many around the world and this could motivate young players in Italy to develop and perform better.

Conclusion

Euro 2020 could be the perfect stage for Italy to announce their revival. However, a lot of work have to be done by Mancini to bring the team together and find a strong starting eleven to compete against stronger opponents like Spain and Germany.