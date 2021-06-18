Euro 2020: Netherlands cruise past Austria to reach Round of 16

Netherlands secured their berth in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020 with a 2-0 victory over Austria. Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored in each half to bag all three points for their side and cement their spot atop Group C.

The hosts got off to the perfect start as they were awarded a penalty inside the first ten minutes of the game in Amsterdam. After Denzel Dumfries was clipped on the edge of the box by Austrian captain David Alaba, VAR awarded Netherlands a penalty. Memphis Depay stepped up and scored from the spot with a powerful strike past the Austrian goalkeeper to give his team an early lead.

The Dutch forward had a few more opportunities to add to his tally in the first half but squandered both his chances. Depay was presented with a great goalscoring opportunity after Alaba failed to go after a loose ball. But the Dutchman blasted the ball into the side netting. The forward missed another gilt-edged opportunity when he skied his effort over the crossbar after Wout Weghorst squared the ball to his strike partner at the back post.

Frank de Boer's side doubled their lead in the second half when Donyell Malen cleverly beat the offside trap and squared the ball to Denzel Dumfries, who made no mistake. The visitors were underwhelming for most of the game and failed to test Maarten Stekelenburg in the Netherlands' goal. Their first shot on target came in the 84th minute, but Karim Onisiwo headed the ball straight at the Dutch goalkeeper.

Netherlands will now take on North Macedonia in their final group game on Monday. Meanwhile, Austria will face Ukraine in a decisive Group C tie.

Denzel Dumfries impresses again for Netherlands

Denzel Dumfries was on the scoresheet again for Netherlands.

Denzel Dumfries scored a dramatic late winner against Ukraine and found himself on the scoresheet again against Austria. The PSV Eindhoven full-back slotted the ball into the back of the net off an assist from Donyell Malen in the second half.

Dumfries has now scored two goals in as many appearances for Netherlands at Euro 2020. He was awarded another 'Man of the Match' award for his excellent performance against Austria.

