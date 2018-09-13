Euro 2020 Power Rankings: September 2018

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.42K // 13 Sep 2018, 06:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Euro 2020 will be played at grounds across Europe

It may seem slightly early to be ranking teams ahead of Euro 2020, but after the World Cup, that is what every country in Europe is preparing for at the moment. There are a lot of sides in transition after the World Cup, and this international break gave us the first chance to get a look at what has changed since Russia.

This international break also saw the first games played in the Nations League, the tournament set up to limit the number of rather dull and uncompetitive friendlies. There may still be people out there who don’t quite understand how the Nations League work, so don’t worry, because you will not be the only one.

Some teams will have been hoping to build on their performances at that World Cup, in particular England and Croatia, who exceeded expectations in Russia, while France were hoping to pick up where they left off. The likes of Germany were hoping for an improvement on their World Cup showing, while Italy and the Netherlands were hoping for better after failing to qualify for the tournament in Russia.

Obviously, there is a long time left to play until Euro 2020 gets underway, so these rankings could change an awful lot by then. There is a chance that some of the teams towards the top of these rankings may not even qualify for the tournament.

With that in mind, here are the first Euro 2020 Power Rankings.

#10 Switzerland

Switzerland hammered Iceland in their Nations League opener

It was a slightly disappointing World Cup for Switzerland in Russia. They made it out of what looked a pretty tough group, and ended up in what was the much weaker side of the draw. However, they were beaten by Sweden in the round of 16, and were denied a quarter final against England. There haven’t been too many changes though, with much of the squad still together.

They made a strong start to the international break, winning 6-0 against Iceland in their opening Nations League game. They had six separate goal scorers, including Xherdan Shaqiri and Haris Seferovic. They were beaten by England in their second game on the international break at the King Power Stadium, but there were a few changes for that game, including a change in system, and they were probably the better team during that encounter.

1 / 10 NEXT