EURO 2020 Qualifier, Scotland vs Belgium; Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more

Aditya Kashyap
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
10   //    09 Sep 2019, 02:34 IST

Romelu Lukaku scored a brace when these sides last met.
Romelu Lukaku scored a brace when these sides last met.

Belgium, who are currently halfway through the qualification campaign for next summer's impending European tournament, sit pretty in their Group with five victories in as many matches. Roberto Martinez will be hoping that his side builds on their momentum with a trip to Scotland scheduled for Monday.

On the other hand, Scotland, who face a do-or-die situation against the Belgians after their loss in the last contest, have a gigantic task at their hands. The Red Devils are overwhelming favourites against the side who lie 47 places behind them in FIFA Rankings.

Being aware of the magnitude of the task ahead of him, Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson urged his side to be brave against the Belgian Reds. His said:

“It doesn’t matter how far we are behind Belgium, they were always going to win this group comfortably."
“We could have been the team to compete with them and now they are six points clear."
“There is no other option but to get a result and if we don’t get one on Monday, I think it will be verging on impossible to get through this group."
“We need the belief of that first 15 minutes, that we can cause good teams problems."
“Belgium are a big step up from Russia and when we get the ball we need to keep it because it is tough."
“It is going to be a hell of a task to believe we can get something from Belgium but we need to believe that we can."
“We need a point or three points, it is going to be very hard but you never know, if we show up we can cause teams problems.”

Kick-off Information

Date: September 9, September 10 (Asian subcontinent)

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST, 12:15 a.m. IST

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

TV Info: Sony Network (India), Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN3 (USA)

Live Stream: SonyLIV(India), Sky Go (UK), Watch ESPN (USA)

Betting Odds (via bet365)

Scotland: 9.00

Draw: 5.00

Belgium: 1.40

Form Guide

Scotland: L-L-W-W-L

Belgium: W-W-W-W-W

