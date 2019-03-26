×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Euro 2020 Qualifiers: 3 Reasons why coach Joachim Low’s ruthlessness will benefit Germany

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
329   //    26 Mar 2019, 20:27 IST

Joachim Low has come in for criticism for shutting the door on 3 senior stars
Joachim Low has come in for criticism for shutting the door on 3 senior stars

In 2014, Germany lifted the World Cup for the fourth time and signalled their intention to dominate the footballing circuit for years to come. Though a Confederations Cup victory in 2017 followed, things turned sour soon after with their acrimonious group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. 

After the culmination of the World Cup, Joachim Low’s men also contrived to get relegated from Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League, thus, setting the alarm bells ringing in the German camp.

In response, Low decided to omit three of Germany’s greatest servants namely Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller. The trio formed a vital part of their success in the mid-2010s and hence, their sudden exclusion caused more than a furrowed brow or two.

Ever since Low’s controversial decision, the jury has been out on whether the German’s ruthlessness is indeed the right tonic to cure Germany of its current ailments.

Thus, through the course of this article, we would weigh in on the debate and chalk out three reasons why the manager’s decision would be profitable in the larger scheme of things.   

#3. Germany’s methods have been found out

Muller's best days seem to be behind him
Muller's best days seem to be behind him

A few years ago, Germany’s blend of possession football and dynamism had captured the imagination of the world. Their trait of keeping the ball for long periods and methodically picking holes in the opposition’s defence bore fruit.

However, the 2018 World Cup and the UEFA Nations League that followed showed that teams had found an answer to the questions the Germans usually posed.

Sides started deploying deep defensive lines against Germany which nullified the latter’s threat in behind the defence. Moreover, opposition allowed the Germans time on the ball and let them build play slowly. Teams weren’t inclined to press them high unless necessary and rather concentrated on maintaining their shape.

Advertisement

Thus, Muller’s propensity to cut in-field didn’t aid their case as the forward’s one-dimensional play was spectacularly found wanting. 

Inevitably, Germany was forced to try expansive offensive methods and it left them vulnerable to counter-attacks. Hummels and Boateng’s lack of pace was hopelessly exposed in the defensive third as opponents found joy in quick turnovers. 

The more worrying aspect though was that Germany was unable to come up with new formulae for success with the existing personnel.

Hence, the decision with respect to the players had to be made sooner rather than later. And with Euro 2020 still a year and a half away, Low has provided the incumbent players with ample time to bed in. 

After all, the bravery shown in 2019 could yet end up helping Germany bury the ghosts of 2018 in 2020.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
European Qualifiers Germany Football Netherlands Football Serge Gnabry Leroy Sane Joachim Low
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
Netherlands vs Germany Preview: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Netherlands 2-3 Germany: 3 talking points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: 3 Germany World Cup 2014 winners who survived Joachim Low's cull
RELATED STORY
Top 5 football kits of all time
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial football matches of all time
RELATED STORY
5 worst substitutions in football history
RELATED STORY
5 Best Players who turned Managers
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Where to watch Euro 2020 Qualifiers around the world - India, UK, USA, Nigeria, Kenya, Australia and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 2
FT WAL SLO
1 - 0
 Wales vs Slovakia
FT KAZ RUS
0 - 4
 Kazakhstan vs Russia
FT HUN CRO
2 - 1
 Hungary vs Croatia
FT ISR AUS
4 - 2
 Israel vs Austria
FT SAN SCO
0 - 2
 San Marino vs Scotland
FT NOR BEL
2 - 1
 Northern Ireland vs Belarus
FT NET GER
2 - 3
 Netherlands vs Germany
FT SLO FYR
1 - 1
 Slovenia vs FYR Macedonia
FT POL LAT
2 - 0
 Poland vs Latvia
FT CYP BEL
0 - 2
 Cyprus vs Belgium
FT TUR MOL
4 - 0
 Turkey vs Moldova
FT MON ENG
1 - 5
 Montenegro vs England
FT KOS BUL
1 - 1
 Kosovo vs Bulgaria
FT POR SER
1 - 1
 Portugal vs Serbia
FT LUX UKR
1 - 2
 Luxembourg vs Ukraine
FT FRA ICE
4 - 0
 France vs Iceland
FT AND ALB
0 - 3
 Andorra vs Albania
Today ARM FIN 10:30 PM Armenia vs Finland
Tomorrow SWI DEN 01:15 AM Switzerland vs Denmark
Tomorrow REP GEO 01:15 AM Republic of Ireland vs Georgia
Tomorrow ROM FAR 01:15 AM Romania vs Faroe Islands
Tomorrow NOR SWE 01:15 AM Norway vs Sweden
Tomorrow MAL SPA 01:15 AM Malta vs Spain
Tomorrow ITA LIE 01:15 AM Italy vs Liechtenstein
Tomorrow BOS GRE 01:15 AM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Greece
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us