Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Belarus v Netherlands Preview, where to watch in the US, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Ferdie
ANALYST
Preview
9   //    11 Oct 2019, 22:36 IST

Frenkie de Jong (R) has been a key figure in Netherlands' midfield
Frenkie de Jong (R) has been a key figure in Netherlands' midfield

Netherlands and Germany were supposed to easily qualify from Group C but the eternally problematic Northern Ireland have thrown a spanner in the works by displaying good form in the early stages of the European Qualifiers.

Belarus lost their first four matches but have since then have won one and drawn the other. One might not put down that run as brilliant but their encounter against the Netherlands could be an interesting prospect, especially considering that the Dutch have struggled for consistency themselves.

Ronald Koeman's team have looked less than convincing throughout qualifying, except for the first game of their campaign when they beat Belarus 4-0. They have a great recent record against this side as they've won on their last four meetings against Belarus.

Memphis Depay, in particular, seems to enjoy meetings against them, having scored in both of their last two meetings. He may be more crucial considering he's on a scoring run for his national side as well.

The Dutch have their future in their own hands at the moment and can assure themselves qualification with wins in all of their last three games. However, football has never been as simple and they would need to put their best foot forward against Belarus if they want to keep their fate in their own hands when they face Northern Ireland once again.

Kickoff Information

Date: 13th October, 2019

Time: 9:00am PDT

Venue: Dinamo Stadion

Where to watch Belarus v Netherlands in the US?

The match will be telecast live in the US on ESPN3, fuboTV, TUDN USA, and TUDN en Vivo. The game will also available to stream live via the ESPN App. Canadian viewers will be able to catch the game on TSN2 and TSN GO.


Tags:
European Qualifiers Belarus Football Netherlands Football Memphis Depay Frenkie de Jong
