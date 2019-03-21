Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Belgium squad list and predicted line-up

Much will rest on the shoulders of Eden Hazard, in the absence of Lukaku and De Bruyne

Belgium are back in action as they begin their campaign in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, with a game against Russia in Brussels on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will be keen to put their UEFA Nations League campaign to rest, and start afresh. In that tournament, they had qualification almost sealed, signed and delivered, but blew it on the final matchday against Switzerland.

Needing only a draw to qualify for the playoffs, Belgium blew a two-goal lead to eventually lose 5-2, with a Haris Seferovic hat-trick sending the Swiss through.

That Nations League campaign followed Belgium's best ever World Cup campaign, when they finished 3rd, losing 1-0 to France in the semifinal, before beating England 2-0 in the third-place playoff in Russia.

Roberto Martinez has some potentially crippling injury issues to contend with, though, as his talismanic attackers Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku have been ruled out.

Axel Witsel is ruled out as well, having missed the last few weeks for Borussia Dortmund. Right-back Thomas Meunier and Moussa Dembele were late withdrawals, with the pair also citing injuries to not join up with the camp.

That could present opportunities to some exciting youngsters, who have been waiting in the wings, and awaited their turn patiently.

Prominent among them will be in central midfield, where the Premier League combination of Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker will be keen to show Martinez that they can step up in the absence of their more experienced colleagues.

Dendoncker, off late, has featured a lot more prominently in Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo's plans, after a slow start to life in the Premier League. He plays as the midfield screen in the Wolves team, which also plays a back three, similar to the one Martinez has deployed throughout his reign at Belgium - and one that has little reason to change.

Tielemans, too, has taken off since January. After an average spell with Monaco in Ligue 1, the 21-year-old's move to Leicester City has reinvigorated him, and he has enjoyed being deployed as the forward-thinking midfielder in Brendan Rodgers' Foxes side.

In the absence of De Bruyne, his place is likely to be taken by Thorgan Hazard, who is likely to line up alongside brother Eden, in support of Dries Mertens, who is likely to lead the line, in Lukaku's absence.

Belgium do have Michy Batshuayi in the squad, and he has seen his own upswing in form, following a move in January. Batshuayi cut short his loan to Valencia from Chelsea, and moved to Crystal Palace, where he has been among the goals as well.

Divock Origi, too, having been written off at Liverpool, has fought his way back into Jurgen Klopp's scheme of things, and has scored a few important goals for the title-chasing Reds.

Perhaps the biggest problem for Martinez has come in the form of Meunier's injury, and what that means for his right-wing-back slot. The natural choice is to put Timothy Castagne in the role, as a straight swap for Meunier.

Castagne has had a very good season thus far for Atalanta, and this is the ideal opportunity for him to prove to Martinez that he is an able deputy for Meunier.

Other options in that role for Martinez, lie in the form of Yannick Carrasco and Nacer Chadli, who have been rotated for the left-wing-back slot. If Martinez prefers to go with experience rather than youth, then we could well see Carrasco and Chadli manning either wing.

The goalkeeper's role is another question-mark, if you just go based on form. Thibaut Courtois has had a horrid first season at Real Madrid, Simon Mignolet has played two competitive games for Liverpool. Koen Casteels has started regularly for Wolfsburg, but has conceded a few too many goals for anyone's liking.

Courtois will still have the full faith of the Belgian management, but it will be interesting to see if he can put his Real Madrid nightmare behind him, while he dons his country's colours.

Full Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Matz Sels (Strasbourg);

DEFENDERS: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur), Timothy Castagne (Atalanta), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Brandon Mechele (Club Bruges);

MIDFIELDERS: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (Monaco), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dennis Praet (Sampdoria), Hans Vanaken (Club Bruges);

FORWARDS: Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace, on loan from Chelsea), Divock Origi (Liverpool), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Leandro Trossard (Genk), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).

Predicted Starting XI v Russia

3-4-2-1

Thibaut Courtois, Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens

