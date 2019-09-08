×
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Estonia v Netherlands Preview, where to watch in the US, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Ferdie
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
7   //    08 Sep 2019, 19:22 IST

Ronald Koeman has the reins of resurgent Netherlands team
Ronald Koeman has the reins of resurgent Netherlands team

Playing at home is unlikely to be of any respite for Estonia when they come up against Netherlands in their last fixture of this international break. The Dutch, coming off a sublime victory against Germany, will be raring to go against their next opponents.

Estonia's campaign so far in Euro 2020 Qualification has yielded no results. They have no points from the first four games. Their head-to-head record against Netherlands has no victories registered to their name, and their campaign in qualifying makes for similar reading.

The resurgent Netherlands will hope to finish this game quickly and experiment a little with the players on their bench. The likes of Memphis Depay, Gini Wijnadum and Quincy Promes who have delivered for the Dutch in attack so far will be expected to shine while Estonia will hope to keep out wave after wave of attack.

Netherlands may want to use this opportunity to test out some of their striking options as that seems like an area that needs to be addressed if they're to compete with some of the bigger sides in Europe.

As Ronald Koeman's side gears for battle, he will warn them not to be complacent, but this hungry Netherlands side is unlikely to go easy on anyone, even if it is bottom-placed Estonia.

All you need to know about 2020 Euro Qualifiers Group C tie Estonia v Netherlands

Date: 9 September 2019

Time: 11:45 AM PDT

Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn

Referee: Serhiy Boiko

Where to watch Estonia v Netherlands in the USA?

ESPN3 and TUDN En Vivo will be broadcasting the Estonia v Netherlands game for American Viewers. The ESPN App will also make the game available for live streaming audiences. The game will also be on Canadian TV on TSN GO and TSN5.

Tags:
European Qualifiers Estonia Football Netherlands Football Memphis Depay Ryan Babel
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 5
FT ARM ITA
1 - 3
 Armenia vs Italy
FT REP SWI
1 - 1
 Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland
FT GIB DEN
0 - 6
 Gibraltar vs Denmark
FT ROM SPA
1 - 2
 Romania vs Spain
FT NOR MAL
2 - 0
 Norway vs Malta
FT FAR SWE
0 - 4
 Faroe Islands vs Sweden
FT ISR NOR
1 - 1
 Israel vs North Macedonia
FT FIN GRE
1 - 0
 Finland vs Greece
FT BOS LIE
5 - 0
 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein
FT EST BEL
1 - 2
 Estonia vs Belarus
FT CYP KAZ
1 - 1
 Cyprus vs Kazakhstan
FT GER NET
2 - 4
 Germany vs Netherlands
FT WAL AZE
2 - 1
 Wales vs Azerbaijan
FT SLO CRO
0 - 4
 Slovakia vs Croatia
FT SLO POL
2 - 0
 Slovenia vs Poland
FT AUS LAT
6 - 0
 Austria vs Latvia
FT SCO RUS
1 - 2
 Scotland vs Russia
FT SAN BEL
0 - 4
 San Marino vs Belgium
FT KOS CZE
2 - 1
 Kosovo vs Czech Republic
FT ENG BUL
4 - 0
 England vs Bulgaria
FT LIT UKR
0 - 3
 Lithuania vs Ukraine
FT ICE MOL
3 - 0
 Iceland vs Moldova
FT SER POR
2 - 4
 Serbia vs Portugal
FT TUR AND
1 - 0
 Turkey vs Andorra
FT FRA ALB
4 - 1
 France vs Albania
