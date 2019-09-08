Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Estonia v Netherlands Preview, where to watch in the US, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Ronald Koeman has the reins of resurgent Netherlands team

Playing at home is unlikely to be of any respite for Estonia when they come up against Netherlands in their last fixture of this international break. The Dutch, coming off a sublime victory against Germany, will be raring to go against their next opponents.

Estonia's campaign so far in Euro 2020 Qualification has yielded no results. They have no points from the first four games. Their head-to-head record against Netherlands has no victories registered to their name, and their campaign in qualifying makes for similar reading.

The resurgent Netherlands will hope to finish this game quickly and experiment a little with the players on their bench. The likes of Memphis Depay, Gini Wijnadum and Quincy Promes who have delivered for the Dutch in attack so far will be expected to shine while Estonia will hope to keep out wave after wave of attack.

Netherlands may want to use this opportunity to test out some of their striking options as that seems like an area that needs to be addressed if they're to compete with some of the bigger sides in Europe.

As Ronald Koeman's side gears for battle, he will warn them not to be complacent, but this hungry Netherlands side is unlikely to go easy on anyone, even if it is bottom-placed Estonia.

All you need to know about 2020 Euro Qualifiers Group C tie Estonia v Netherlands

Date: 9 September 2019

Time: 11:45 AM PDT

Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn

Referee: Serhiy Boiko

Where to watch Estonia v Netherlands in the USA?

ESPN3 and TUDN En Vivo will be broadcasting the Estonia v Netherlands game for American Viewers. The ESPN App will also make the game available for live streaming audiences. The game will also be on Canadian TV on TSN GO and TSN5.