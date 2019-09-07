×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Euro 2020 Qualifiers, Finland vs Italy: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more

Aditya Kashyap
CONTRIBUTOR
News
16   //    07 Sep 2019, 21:42 IST

Andrea Belotti looked sharp in the last qualifier fixture against the Armenians.
Andrea Belotti looked sharp in the last qualifier fixture against the Armenians.

On the back of securing five successive victories in the qualification campaign, Italy are almost certain to feature in the impending multi-national European tournament after missing out on last year's global event, the FIFA World Cup.

In the Azzurri's last match, the scoreline reflected a comfortable 3-1 victory against a hostile Armenia side and a buzzing environment in the Republican Stadium. However, the Italians found it difficult to match the host's rhythm in the first 10 minutes, conceding a goal in this spell.

Soon, Italy found fluency in their game and managed to score three goals against Armen Gyulbudaghyants' men through Andrea Belotti, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and an own-goal from Aram Ayrapetyan. After training in Yerevan yesterday afternoon, La Nazionale squad travelled to Tampere for their contest against Finland on Sunday.

The only headache Mancini faces before the Huuhkajat clash is the absence of Marco Verratti - who is suspended for the clash after getting booked in the previous game.

When both sides faced off last time, Roberto Mancini's men garnered three points against Finland, with Nicolo Barella and Moise Kean scoring on either side of the half-time. However, the national side's coach has omitted former Juventus striker from the squad, owing to disciplinary issues.

Kickoff Information

Date: September 8, September 9 (Asian subcontinent)

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST, 12:15 a.m. IST

Venue: Tammela Stadion, Tampere

TV Info: Sony Network (India), Sky Sports Football(U.K.)

Advertisement

Live Stream: SonyLIV(India), Sky Go(U.K.), TUDN En Vivo(U.S.), ESPN+(U.S.)

Betting Odds (via bet365)

Finland: 6.00

Draw: 3.60

Italy: 1.72

Key Match Facts

Italy are yet to lose against Finland, with a current record of 12 wins and one draw.

After their defeat against Italy in March, Finland have won all of their four fixtures in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

Roberto Mancini's men have scored the most number of goals in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers so far, having found the back of the net on 16 occasions.

The Azzurri have kept a clean sheet in each of their previous six encounters against Finland. However, they have never once scored more than two goals in those fixtures.


Tags:
European Qualifiers Finland Football Italy Football Teemu Pukki Andrea Belotti Roberto Mancini
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 5
FT ARM ITA
1 - 3
 Armenia vs Italy
FT REP SWI
1 - 1
 Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland
FT GIB DEN
0 - 6
 Gibraltar vs Denmark
FT ROM SPA
1 - 2
 Romania vs Spain
FT NOR MAL
2 - 0
 Norway vs Malta
FT FAR SWE
0 - 4
 Faroe Islands vs Sweden
FT ISR NOR
1 - 1
 Israel vs North Macedonia
FT FIN GRE
1 - 0
 Finland vs Greece
FT BOS LIE
5 - 0
 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein
FT EST BEL
1 - 2
 Estonia vs Belarus
FT CYP KAZ
1 - 1
 Cyprus vs Kazakhstan
FT GER NET
2 - 4
 Germany vs Netherlands
FT WAL AZE
2 - 1
 Wales vs Azerbaijan
FT SLO CRO
0 - 4
 Slovakia vs Croatia
FT SLO POL
2 - 0
 Slovenia vs Poland
FT AUS LAT
6 - 0
 Austria vs Latvia
FT SCO RUS
1 - 2
 Scotland vs Russia
FT SAN BEL
0 - 4
 San Marino vs Belgium
FT KOS CZE
2 - 1
 Kosovo vs Czech Republic
31' ENG BUL
1 - 0
 England vs Bulgaria
30' LIT UKR
0 - 2
 Lithuania vs Ukraine
38' ICE MOL
1 - 0
 Iceland vs Moldova
Tomorrow SER POR 12:15 AM Serbia vs Portugal
Tomorrow TUR AND 12:15 AM Turkey vs Andorra
Tomorrow FRA ALB 12:15 AM France vs Albania
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us