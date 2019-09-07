Euro 2020 Qualifiers, Finland vs Italy: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more

Andrea Belotti looked sharp in the last qualifier fixture against the Armenians.

On the back of securing five successive victories in the qualification campaign, Italy are almost certain to feature in the impending multi-national European tournament after missing out on last year's global event, the FIFA World Cup.

In the Azzurri's last match, the scoreline reflected a comfortable 3-1 victory against a hostile Armenia side and a buzzing environment in the Republican Stadium. However, the Italians found it difficult to match the host's rhythm in the first 10 minutes, conceding a goal in this spell.

Soon, Italy found fluency in their game and managed to score three goals against Armen Gyulbudaghyants' men through Andrea Belotti, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and an own-goal from Aram Ayrapetyan. After training in Yerevan yesterday afternoon, La Nazionale squad travelled to Tampere for their contest against Finland on Sunday.

The only headache Mancini faces before the Huuhkajat clash is the absence of Marco Verratti - who is suspended for the clash after getting booked in the previous game.

When both sides faced off last time, Roberto Mancini's men garnered three points against Finland, with Nicolo Barella and Moise Kean scoring on either side of the half-time. However, the national side's coach has omitted former Juventus striker from the squad, owing to disciplinary issues.

Kickoff Information

Date: September 8, September 9 (Asian subcontinent)

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST, 12:15 a.m. IST

Venue: Tammela Stadion, Tampere

TV Info: Sony Network (India), Sky Sports Football(U.K.)

Live Stream: SonyLIV(India), Sky Go(U.K.), TUDN En Vivo(U.S.), ESPN+(U.S.)

Betting Odds (via bet365)

Finland: 6.00

Draw: 3.60

Italy: 1.72

Key Match Facts

Italy are yet to lose against Finland, with a current record of 12 wins and one draw.

After their defeat against Italy in March, Finland have won all of their four fixtures in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers.

Roberto Mancini's men have scored the most number of goals in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers so far, having found the back of the net on 16 occasions.

The Azzurri have kept a clean sheet in each of their previous six encounters against Finland. However, they have never once scored more than two goals in those fixtures.