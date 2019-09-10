×
EURO 2020 Qualifiers, France vs Andorra: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more

Aditya Kashyap
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
10   //    10 Sep 2019, 00:27 IST

Antoine Griezmann had a quiet game against Albania,
Antoine Griezmann had a quiet game against Albania,

After suffering 4-0 against France in their previous fixture, Andorra will try to put up a brave contest against the World Champions tomorrow. However, Les Bleus are expected to win comfortably against a side struggling at the bottom of Group H of the qualifiers for next year's European Championship.

With UEFA official confusing Albania's national anthem with Andorra's, the host team coach Deschamps will look forward to smooth pre-match formalities this time around.

Despite several superstars being absent for the game against Albania. France registered a comfortable 4-1 win against Edoardo Raja-helmed XI.

Andorra, who visit Stade France on the back of six straight losses, could be in for a long night at Saint-Denis if Les Blues are in the mood.

Antoine Griezmann, who had a subdued game and failed to convert his penalty-kick joked about his miss by saying:

I don't know [what happened]. I don't know,”
“As I said earlier, maybe it's because my wife didn't watch the game!"
“I was on a good dynamic but we can't score every time. Too bad, I'll have to work on it."

Barcelona's new signing also provided his assessment on France's performance against Albania amid injuries to various regular starters. Griezmann said:

"We were missing important players, whether on the field or in the locker room. The players who played in their place did it very well."
“We are on the right track and it shows that we are a group. We had a good game. We can only regret the goal we conceded at the end.”

Kickoff Information

Date: September 10, September 11 (Asian subcontinent)

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST, 12:15 a.m. IST

Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

TV Info: Sony Network (India), Sky Sports Football (UK)

Live Stream: SonyLIV(India), Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (USA)

Betting Odds (via bet365)

France: 100/1

Draw: 33/1

Andorra: 1/66

Form Guide

France: W-W-L-W-W

Andorra: L-L-L-L-L

