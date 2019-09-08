×
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: N. Ireland v Germany Preview, where to watch in the US, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Ferdie
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
37   //    08 Sep 2019, 18:14 IST

Gundogan could play a key role for Germany in midfield
Gundogan could play a key role for Germany in midfield

This is the first of four fixtures for Northern Ireland where they play both Germany and Netherlands twice as part of their Euro 2020 group fixtures. Having won all of their games so far, they will want to get as many points out of these games to capitalise on the good start that they've had.

The table-toppers will host Germany at Belfast and hope to come away with at least a point from the game, if not all three. While the home side have won their previous five games coming into this fixture, they will be wary of the good record that Germany have in Belfast.

Though largely considered a transitional period for this Germany side, the visitors do pack quite a punch. Their inconsistency has been frustrating for Joachim Low but he will be confident of leading this Germany side to the Euro 2020 finals after disappointing World Cup and Nations League campaigns.

There's plenty on stake for Germany who are currently in a qualifying spot but have a chance to go top of the group and start to create a gap between themselves and the others with N. Ireland due to play some tough fixtures. Their poor performance in the Nations League also means that they don't have a playoffs safety net and need to qualify by traditional means or face the possibility of not making it to Euro 2020.

All you need to know about 2020 Euro Qualifiers Group C tie N. Ireland v Germany

Date: 09 September 2019

Time: 11:45 am PDT

Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast

Referee: Daniele Orsato

Where to watch Northern Ireland v Germany in the USA?

Viewers watching in the United States of America can tune into TUDN En Vivo, ESPN+, and TUDN USA to catch the game. The live stream of the game will also be accessible through the ESPN App. Audiences in Canada can find the match on TSN GO and TSN4.

European Qualifiers Germany Football Northern Ireland Football Ilkay Gundogan
