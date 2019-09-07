×
Euro 2020 Qualifiers, Serbia vs Portugal | Where to watch in the USA

Kumar Shashwat
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
19   //    07 Sep 2019, 13:56 IST

Can Ronaldo inspire Portugal to a victory?
Can Ronaldo inspire Portugal to a victory?

Portugal travel to Belgrade to face Serbia on the 7th of September as the European champions look to get their qualifying campaign back on track.

The Seleccao have engaged in a couple of stalemates in the two games they’ve played in the Euro 2020 qualifiers and that has left them stranded in 4th spot in their group.

However, with the UEFA Nations League triumph still fresh in their minds, Fernando Santos and his men would be itching to continue that momentum and post a victory on Sunday.

The Portuguese would also be buoyed by the return of their talismanic skipper, Cristiano Ronaldo whereas the likes of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix would add further firepower to an attacking line-up brimming with talent.

As for the hosts, they currently find themselves at 3rd position in the group, having accumulated 4 points from 3 games, which included a draw with Portugal earlier in the year.

Serbia, too have plenty of effervescent offensive players capable of making a mark with Luka Jovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic being the stand-out names.

Moreover, the home side would be enjoying the support of the Red Star Stadium, a ground famous for creating an incredible atmosphere and being extremely hostile to visiting sides.

Hence, there are plenty of sub-plots to look forward to when the pair clashes swords in Belgrade on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, a match of such magnitude has generated an enormous buzz and following the hype, the game is being telecast in several countries across the globe.

In the United States of America, the encounter would be shown live on TUDN USA while viewers are also accorded the luxury of streaming the matches online.

The online platforms, TUDN En Vivo and ESPN+ would provide fans with a chance to stream the match online.  

Match Details

Date: 7th September 2019

Venue: Red Star Stadium, Belgrade

Where to watch: TUDN USA (TV); TUDN En Vivo and ESPN+ (Live streaming)

 

European Qualifiers Portugal Football Serbia Football Cristiano Ronaldo Bernardo Silva Fernando Santos
