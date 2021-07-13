Euro 2020: Ranking the 5 best goals of the tournament

With Euro 2020 done and dusted, we can now look back upon what a tournament it was. Exciting, nervous, plenty of surprises, and of course, many incredible goals - the championship had it all.

From Italy's resounding opening day victory over Turkey to their crowning moment against England in the finals, hardly a match went by without jaws being dropped.

In total, 142 goals were scored in 51 games - the most in a single edition of the Euros, and many of them were absolutely spectacular.

However, these five in particular were the best:

Honorable mentions: Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) vs Belgium and Ivan Perisic (Croatia) vs Czech Republic).

#5 Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) vs The Netherlands

Yarmolenko scored Ukraine's first goal of Euro 2020 and it was sublime!

The group stages of Euro 2020 offered no upsets, but Ukraine came close to pulling one off against the Netherlands, triggered by this outstanding goal from their captain Andriy Yarmolenko.

Quickfire second-half goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Wout Weghorst had the Oranje comfortably ahead by 2-0. But then, following a neat one-two with Roman Yaremchuk, the West Ham forward found a huge gap in the Dutch backline and curled home a beauty from outside the box to half the deficit.

Andriy Yarmolenko scored an absolute worldie for Ukraine vs Netherlands 🚀😍 #UKRpic.twitter.com/wKahxXwoQe — CrossAndNod (@crossandnodFT) July 10, 2021

Even a 6ft 6in tall custodian like Maarten Stekelenburg, who's made incredible saves throughout his career, stood no chance with this one. Minutes later, Yaremchuk got on the scoresheet himself to bring the Zbirna level.

Unfortunately for Ukraine, though, Frank de Boer's side found a late winner through Denzel Dumfries, pouring cold water over Shevchenko and co.'s celebrations.

#4 Paul Pogba (France) vs Switzerland

Pogba brought the house down with a superb effort in the Euro 2020 last-16

France were arguably the biggest disappointment of Euro 2020, going out in the last-16 to Switzerland following a shock loss in the penalty shootouts, having also relinquished a healthy 3-1 lead in normal time.

But it wasn't all doom and gloom for the reigning world champions, for Paul Pogba's beautiful goal in that match will be remembered for some time.

Following a quickfire double from Karim Benzema, the Manchester United star joined the party with an absolute belter, controlling a rebound off Granit Xhaka, before firing one into the top bins from about 25 yards out.

His technique, his aim, his composure, his goal itself - everything about it was wonderful. Too bad the Euro 2020 favourites couldn't hold on to it.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee