Euro 2020: Ranking the 5 most valuable France players

With Euro 2020 kicking off on June 11th, we are now at the end of the first Gameweek. Having seen all 24 teams in action, we now have a fair idea of what to expect from the different sides participating in the tournament.

2018 World Cup winners France got their campaign underway last night and came out victorious in an enthralling game against Germany. Through a fighting 1-0 victory, France showed viewers worldwide why they have been identified as favorites at Euro 2020.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five most valuable players in the current French squad.

#5. Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is expected to play a key role again for France in Euro 2020

Antoine Griezmann is a name that divides opinion among fans worldwide. A France regular since 2014, Griezmann has always excelled for Les Bleus.

Arguably France's best player during their triumphant World Cup run of 2018, Griezmann is surely one of the first names on Didier Deschamps' team sheet. His World Cup exploits sparked the interest of Spanish heavyweight FC Barcelona, who signed him in 2019. Barca triggered the Frenchman's release clause, worth a mammoth £107 million at the time.

Since then, one could argue that Griezmann is yet to hit his best stride at the club level. His numbers over the past two seasons have been ordinary, and Barca no longer seem the force they once were.

🇫🇷 Antoine Griezmann's record at major tournaments for France:



🌎 World Cup - 4 goals in 12 apps

🇪🇺 Euros - 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝘀 - 𝟲 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝟳

🇪🇺 Nations League - 4 goals in 10



💪 Always delivers for country on the biggest stage pic.twitter.com/eiHrN4Q7Ll — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 15, 2021

Griezmann recently turned 30, and with Barcelona in financial trouble, his club future seems to be in doubt. Currenly valued at £54 million, his performance at Euro 2020 could help set the right asking price for buyers in the market.

#4. Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba battles for the ball with Toni Kroos during the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany

Paul Pogba is one of the most heavily debated players in the footballing world, especially in the buildup to Euro 2020. A French player since 2013, Pogba has divided opinion among fans and pundits worldwide.

The midfielder has been the subject of intense media scrutiny since 2016 when Manchester United signed him for a reported £89.3 million. He became the world's most expensive player at the time, and whether or not he has warranted his price tag remains to be seen. So far, the Frenchman has won only two trophies with the Red Devils over five seasons.

Pogba has been the polar opposite for France. His performances have consistently improved over time, with the 28-year-old often looking incapable of errors. He was a key member of the 2018 World Cup triumph, even bagging a goal in the final.

Pogba talked of blending Vieira, Zidane and Iniesta into a "new midfielder" and then delivered one work of art that elevated the game so suddenly it could have been hung in the Louvre @amylawrence71 on #FRA's evolution at #EUROS2020https://t.co/MBj9kfg2yd — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) June 16, 2021

Pogba is currently valued at £54 million. Having been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for the last two years, Euro 2020 could be vital in determining where the Frenchman will play next.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra