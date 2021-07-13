Euro 2020: Ranking the 6 fastest players at the tournament

Euro 2020 has drawn to a close and Italy have been crowned champions of Europe. The Azzurri's triumph was well deserved as they were the most consistent team in the tournament. They won every single one of their seven Euro 2020 matches and stretched their unbeaten run to 34 games.

Italy put England's champagne back on ice after beating them on penalties in the final that was played at Wembley. Roberto Mancini owes it to a set of individuals who stepped up to the plate when their nation needed them most and delivered emphatically.

Euro 2020 had its share of players who impressed us with their athleticism

Euro 2020 was one of the most exciting international tournaments in recent times. The knockout stages lived up to their billing and fans were blessed with some exhilarating contests that went right down to the wire.

At Euro 2020, we also saw the emergence of plenty of young stars. With most teams fielding relatively young sides, there was no shortage of players who mesmerized us with their athleticism.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the six players who clocked the highest speeds at Euro 2020.

(All stats courtesy: Transfermarkt.com)

#6 Marcus Rashford (England) - 33.5 km/hr

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is one of the fastest players on the planet. There have been reports that Rashford has been playing through injuries and if that's the case, then it makes this feat even more impressive. The 23-year-old clocked a top speed of 33.5 km/hr at Euro 2020.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Rashford has truly blossomed into one of the best forwards in the Premier League. His speed, coupled with his dribbling ability, makes him a nightmare for defenders.

This is the scene at the Marcus Rashford mural in Withington this morning. Messages of love have covered up racist graffiti daubed on the portrait.

Rashford says the community's support has left him 'on the verge of tears.' pic.twitter.com/txcGtZKQ83 — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) July 13, 2021

#5 Daniel James (Wales) - 33.5 km/hr

Turkey v Wales - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A

Daniel James was an important member of the Welsh squad that made it to the Round of 16 at Euro 2020. James' pace and relentlessness helped make him a great attacking outlet for the Welshmen.

The Manchester United winger hit 33.5 km/hr at Euro 2020 in the game against Turkey. It comes as no surprise as James is known for his pace and acceleration. He is still a little rough around the edges with regard to his overall game but the 23-year-old has plenty of time to grow and improve.

#4 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) - 33.6 km/hr

Cody Gakpo

Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo made just one appearance for the Dutch side at Euro 2020. He came off the bench in the game against North Macedonia and played just 11 minutes.

But that was enough for him to register his name among the fastest players at the tournament. Gakpo accelerated to 33.6 km/hr in that game and became the fourth fastest player at Euro 2020.

